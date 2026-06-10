Uganda Freedom Front Launches as Non-Electoral Civic Movement in Wakiso

WAKISO DISTRICT, Uganda — A newly formed civic pressure group, the Uganda Freedom Front (UFF), has been officially launched in central Uganda, presenting itself as a non-electoral movement focused on civic education, constitutional awareness, and youth economic empowerment.

The group was unveiled during a press briefing held on June 8, 2026, in Katale, Wakiso District. It also announced the establishment of a temporary national secretariat in Ssumba, Wakiso District, which will serve as its coordination centre for nationwide activities.

According to its interim leadership, the Uganda Freedom Front will not participate in electoral politics and will not field or endorse candidates for public office. Instead, it says it intends to operate as an independent civic platform engaging in public advocacy, policy dialogue, and civic literacy initiatives.

Interim Leadership

The movement announced its interim executive structure as follows:

Interim Chairman — Ggumisiriza Isaac

Secretary General — Ndagishe Aliyi

Deputy Spokesperson — Ssenyonga Davis

Speaking at the launch, Secretary General Ndagishe Aliyi said the organisation seeks to promote an informed and digitally empowered citizenry capable of participating meaningfully in national development processes.

“Our mission is to build a highly informed, digitally capable, and civically active generation,” he said. “By remaining non-electoral, the Uganda Freedom Front aims to maintain focus on civic accountability, education, and long-term structural issues affecting communities.”

Key Focus Areas

The group outlined three core areas of focus guiding its activities:

The first is youth digital and economic inclusion, with programmes intended to equip young people with practical digital skills relevant to the modern economy.

The second is constitutional literacy, aimed at improving public understanding of governance systems, civic rights, and legislative processes.

The third is non-electoral policy advocacy, through which the movement intends to engage public institutions on issues of governance and public interest while remaining outside partisan and electoral competition.

Expansion Plans

The Uganda Freedom Front said it plans to establish regional coordination structures across Uganda and to collaborate with civil society organisations, community leaders, and youth groups on civic education and digital skills initiatives.

The group described its launch as the beginning of a long-term civic engagement strategy intended to address governance and socio-economic challenges beyond electoral cycles.