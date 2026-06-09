Community NewsEducationLifestyleNews

Faridah Nakazibwe Urges Dr. Lawrence Muganga to Shun Politics, Focus on Transforming Victoria University

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

KAMPALA, Uganda – June 9, 2026 — Renowned media personality and former NTV Uganda news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the rejected ministerial nomination of Dr. Lawrence Muganga, urging the Victoria University Vice Chancellor to steer clear of politics and instead concentrate on advancing higher education.

In a widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter), Nakazibwe described Dr. Muganga as her “silent hero,” revealing that he offered her a scholarship to pursue a Master’s degree immediately after she completed her Bachelor’s studies at Victoria University—an opportunity she says she declined at the time.

Expressing admiration for Muganga’s leadership style, Nakazibwe argued that his current position carries greater prestige and long-term impact than a political appointment.

“You deserve better, Doctor. Your current position at the university is far more prestigious than those political appointments, which can easily tarnish the reputation you have worked so hard to build,” she wrote.

She praised Muganga as an approachable, innovative, and family-oriented leader whose contributions to Uganda’s education sector should not be overshadowed by political controversy.

Rejected Ministerial Nomination

Dr. Muganga was recently nominated by President Yoweri Museveni for the position of State Minister for Internal Affairs. However, Parliament’s Appointments Committee rejected the nomination following concerns over his citizenship status.

The committee reportedly questioned his links to Ugandan and Canadian citizenship, as well as allegations regarding possible Rwandan nationality, raising constitutional concerns over eligibility for a ministry that oversees national security matters.

Muganga has consistently maintained that he is a Ugandan citizen, denied ever holding a Rwandan passport, and accused some members of the vetting process—including Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa—of unfairly handling his nomination. He also made a public visit to his parents’ graves in an effort to reaffirm his Ugandan roots, turning the episode into a wider national debate on citizenship, identity, loyalty, and public service.

Nakazibwe’s Personal Connection

Nakazibwe’s comments have attracted significant public attention because of her longstanding association with Victoria University. A former student and university ambassador, she has openly acknowledged Dr. Muganga’s mentorship and support during her academic journey.

Her remarks have generated mixed reactions on social media. While many Ugandans agreed that Muganga could have a greater and more lasting impact in academia than in politics, others argued that personal admiration should not influence discussions surrounding constitutional qualifications for public office.

Critics of Muganga’s nomination insist that Uganda’s citizenship laws must be applied consistently, particularly for positions linked to internal security. Conversely, his supporters contend that the rejection was influenced more by political considerations than by legal shortcomings.

A Broader Debate

The controversy has reignited discussion about the relationship between academia and politics in Uganda. Many education stakeholders believe that leading a fast-growing institution such as Victoria University offers greater independence, stability, and long-term national impact than serving in a junior ministerial role, where political uncertainty often limits tenure and influence.

For now, Dr. Muganga remains at the helm of Victoria University. It remains to be seen whether President Museveni will nominate him for another government position or retain him in his current capacity.

Nakazibwe’s public intervention has added a prominent voice to those encouraging the academic leader to remain focused on what many see as his greatest strength—transforming higher education.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments surrounding Dr. Muganga’s political future and any official response from the Presidency or the Vice Chancellor himself.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Africa Polysack Dismisses Involvement in Illegal Payroll Lending Scheme

Editor's Pick

NewsOp-EdPoliticsWorld News

Adonia Ayebare’s U.S. Citizenship: A Test of Loyalty, Public Trust and Accountability

Few public offices demand greater loyalty to the Republic of Uganda than…

5 Min Read
NewsPolitics

Babalanda Promises Better Government Service Delivery as She Begins Second Term

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter ENTEBBE, Uganda – June 8, 2026: Mrs Milly…

3 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 825 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4418 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Why Effective Trade Management Is Critical to Uganda’s Economic Transformation

KAMPALA, UGANDA. Trade order is one of the most important…

Adonia Ayebare’s U.S. Citizenship: A Test of Loyalty, Public Trust and Accountability

Few public offices demand greater loyalty…

Dr. NESTOR BASEMERA: Moving Beyond Survival: The Silent Crisis of Uganda’s Single Mothers

    Globally, family structures are…

BUSINGE CONAN DANIEL: One Line, Many Meanings: Why I Support @kasujja’s Bold Move in Government Communication

Over the last few weeks, Uganda’s…

Open Letter To Dr Lawrence Muganga: On Truth, Scrutiny, And The Quiet Discipline Of Public Life

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Dr Lawrence Muganga,…