Faridah Nakazibwe Urges Dr. Lawrence Muganga to Shun Politics, Focus on Transforming Victoria University

KAMPALA, Uganda – June 9, 2026 — Renowned media personality and former NTV Uganda news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the rejected ministerial nomination of Dr. Lawrence Muganga, urging the Victoria University Vice Chancellor to steer clear of politics and instead concentrate on advancing higher education.

In a widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter), Nakazibwe described Dr. Muganga as her “silent hero,” revealing that he offered her a scholarship to pursue a Master’s degree immediately after she completed her Bachelor’s studies at Victoria University—an opportunity she says she declined at the time.

Expressing admiration for Muganga’s leadership style, Nakazibwe argued that his current position carries greater prestige and long-term impact than a political appointment.

“You deserve better, Doctor. Your current position at the university is far more prestigious than those political appointments, which can easily tarnish the reputation you have worked so hard to build,” she wrote.

She praised Muganga as an approachable, innovative, and family-oriented leader whose contributions to Uganda’s education sector should not be overshadowed by political controversy.

Rejected Ministerial Nomination

Dr. Muganga was recently nominated by President Yoweri Museveni for the position of State Minister for Internal Affairs. However, Parliament’s Appointments Committee rejected the nomination following concerns over his citizenship status.

The committee reportedly questioned his links to Ugandan and Canadian citizenship, as well as allegations regarding possible Rwandan nationality, raising constitutional concerns over eligibility for a ministry that oversees national security matters.

Muganga has consistently maintained that he is a Ugandan citizen, denied ever holding a Rwandan passport, and accused some members of the vetting process—including Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa—of unfairly handling his nomination. He also made a public visit to his parents’ graves in an effort to reaffirm his Ugandan roots, turning the episode into a wider national debate on citizenship, identity, loyalty, and public service.

Nakazibwe’s Personal Connection

Nakazibwe’s comments have attracted significant public attention because of her longstanding association with Victoria University. A former student and university ambassador, she has openly acknowledged Dr. Muganga’s mentorship and support during her academic journey.

Her remarks have generated mixed reactions on social media. While many Ugandans agreed that Muganga could have a greater and more lasting impact in academia than in politics, others argued that personal admiration should not influence discussions surrounding constitutional qualifications for public office.

Critics of Muganga’s nomination insist that Uganda’s citizenship laws must be applied consistently, particularly for positions linked to internal security. Conversely, his supporters contend that the rejection was influenced more by political considerations than by legal shortcomings.

A Broader Debate

The controversy has reignited discussion about the relationship between academia and politics in Uganda. Many education stakeholders believe that leading a fast-growing institution such as Victoria University offers greater independence, stability, and long-term national impact than serving in a junior ministerial role, where political uncertainty often limits tenure and influence.

For now, Dr. Muganga remains at the helm of Victoria University. It remains to be seen whether President Museveni will nominate him for another government position or retain him in his current capacity.

Nakazibwe’s public intervention has added a prominent voice to those encouraging the academic leader to remain focused on what many see as his greatest strength—transforming higher education.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments surrounding Dr. Muganga’s political future and any official response from the Presidency or the Vice Chancellor himself.