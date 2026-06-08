Dr. NESTOR BASEMERA: Moving Beyond Survival: The Silent Crisis of Uganda’s Single Mothers

Globally, family structures are shifting dramatically, but the economic and emotional toll falls heaviest on solo matriarchs. In Uganda, the rise of single motherhood intersects directly with low-income vulnerability and health crises, driving the feminization of poverty. This week, I dive deep into the specific economic stressors these women face—from unpredictable child support to the exhausting hustle of the informal sector—and explore why true economic freedom must begin with mental emancipation and community resilience.

Being a mother is not easy, even within a marriage; however, the role is far more demanding for single mothers who serve as both the primary caregivers and sole providers for their children. In this article, single motherhood is defined as the state of raising one or more children without a co-parent or spouse in the household. It requires navigating daily caregiving, household management, and financial provision completely independently.

In Uganda, the growing number of single mothers surviving on low-income jobs such as informal trading, housekeeping, casual market vending, while others labor as unskilled agricultural workers, is a key driver of the feminization of poverty. Poverty prevalence among single mothers in Uganda is disproportionately high, with over half of female-headed, single-parent households enduring multidimensional poverty. This vulnerability is closely mirrored by the general upsurge of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which disproportionately impacts women—a phenomenon known as the feminization of HIV/AIDS. Single motherhood has risen to roughly 30% of households, largely driven by gender-based violence, partner abandonment, and early pregnancies, placing the full economic burden of raising children on women.

As sole providers, single mothers typically endure immense stress due to the dual pressures of child-rearing and escalating household expenses. In some cases, family members provide financial support, but single mothers can rarely rely on this unpredictable assistance. This instability compels the women to seek immediate employment, creating an intense struggle to balance exhausting work schedules with household duties, as Mary (not real names) asserts.

“I am surviving through the help of my son (19 years), who does part-time/freelance jobs, such as offloading cement at a warehouse.”

Similarly, the stigma and negative perceptions that society holds about single mothers hinder them from playing an active and valuable role in society. “

We are looked down upon, we are viewed as sex workers and promiscuous. Stigma within the community is bad, the way they look at us. We are judged differently by the same society that we serve.” Another trader retorted.

Consequently, chronic parenting stress severely exacerbates the women’s struggles. This cognitive, emotional, and physiological pressure stems directly from the intense demands of raising children alone. It manifests as profound frustration and exhaustion, triggered by a combination of child-rearing responsibilities, economic hardships, insufficient social support networks, poor work-life balance, and behavioral difficulties with their children.

Ultimately, while various poverty-alleviation projects exist across Uganda, sustainable economic freedom requires mental emancipation. True empowerment begins in the mind before it can manifest as financial capability.

To break this cycle, fostering informal safety nets is vital; friends can provide important, dependable support when a single mother faces systemic difficulties. Additionally, women need to develop psychological resilience. This “thick skin” grows from supportive connections with parents, peers, and mentors, as well as from cultural values and traditions that help individuals navigate life’s fluctuations. Targeted networks—such as community-based prenatal training, counseling, and village support groups for mothers—can drastically bolster this resilience.

To that end, in order to fundamentally enhance the lives of single mothers and alleviate systemic poverty, Uganda must adopt a cohesive, three-part strategy:

* Implement balanced, women-friendly policies that protect informal laborers.

* Erect sustainable educational and targeted economic initiatives.

* Foster tight-knit partnerships between the state and NGOs dedicated specifically to the advancement of low-income women.

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