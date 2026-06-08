Stanbic Entebbe Match Play Down to Final Four After Thrilling Quarter-Finals

ENTEBBE – The Stanbic Match Play Challenge has reached a decisive stage after an exciting quarter-final round at the scenic Entebbe Golf Club, leaving four teams in contention for the coveted 2026 title.

The tournament, which attracted more than 100 golfers competing in both the main and subsidiary categories, showcased the growing competitiveness of golf in Uganda as players battled for places in the semi-finals slated for July 11.

Tony Kisadha and Richard Mwami secured their place in the last four after defeating Herbert Kamuntu and Stephen Otimabo 4 & 3. They will now face Brian Manyindo and Mark Musinguzi, who also advanced with a 4 & 3 victory over Bob Drani and Geoffrey Byamukama.

The second semi-final will feature Sam Kacungira and Vincent Katutsi against Ronald Pulle and Michael Monne. Kacungira and Katutsi booked their place after overcoming Henry Nsubuga and Jonathan Lukyamuzi, while Pulle and Monne ended the impressive run of ladies’ pair Edrea Kagombe and Evelyne Atukunda with a commanding 5 & 4 victory.

The defeat marked the end of the road for Kagombe and Atukunda and means that, for the second consecutive edition, no female golfers have progressed to the semi-final stage of this prestigious competition.

Speaking after the quarter-finals, Stanbic Bank Uganda Chief Information Officer Ritah Apell applauded the growth of golf in the country and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting sports development.

“The increasing participation and competitiveness we continue to witness in this tournament is a clear indication that golf is growing steadily in Uganda. At Stanbic Bank, we believe sport is a powerful platform for building communities, nurturing talent and promoting healthy lifestyles. Our continued support for golf and other sporting disciplines is aligned with our purpose of driving Uganda’s growth because Uganda is our home and we drive her growth,” Apell said.

One of the semi-finalists, Vincent Katutsi, said reaching the last four was a reward for months of hard work and preparation.

“Every team that has reached this stage deserves to be here. The competition has been intense from the opening rounds, and we know the semi-finals will be even tougher. We are focused on maintaining our momentum and giving our best performance. We appreciate Stanbic Bank and Entebbe Golf Club for creating such an excellent platform that continues to develop the game,” Katutsi said.

Despite falling short of a semi-final berth, Bob Drani remained gracious in defeat and congratulated the teams that advanced.

“Geoffrey and I gave everything we had, but match-play golf can be decided by a few critical moments. Our opponents capitalised on their opportunities around the 15th hole and took control of the match. We congratulate all the teams that have qualified and wish them the best in the next round,” Drani said.

Away from the main draw, the subsidiary categories produced equally exciting competition, with several golfers delivering impressive performances. Stanbic Bank Uganda Chief Executive Mumba Kalifungwa was among the participants who graced the greens, reflecting the bank’s continued and active engagement with sport.

Entebbe Golf Club Captain Sserwano Walusimbi was among the notable performers, while Peace Kabasweka claimed the Longest Drive award. Club Vice Captain Peter Magona also enjoyed a successful outing, emerging among the winners in the subsidiary categories.

Anne Abejja and Bennet Akampa demonstrated exceptional accuracy to win the Nearest-to-the-Pin awards, while Maxie Byenja and Ruth Akello topped the Ladies Group B and Group A categories with 36 and 39 points respectively.

In the men’s divisions, Arnold Katwesigye emerged victorious in Group C, Samson Agumire triumphed in Group B, while Ali Juuko claimed top honours in Group A.

Other outstanding performers included Peter Magona, Patience Natukunda, Peter Wakoli and Adrian Bukenya, who all walked away with accolades for their impressive performances in their respective categories.

With the semi-finals now set, attention turns to July 11 when the remaining contenders will battle for places in the grand finale of one of Uganda’s most anticipated amateur golfing tournaments.