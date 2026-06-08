Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green partners with government to launch Commonwealth Forest Initiative in Mabira Forest 

Mabira Forest, Buikwe District, Uganda | June 2026

Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green, in partnership with Commonwealth Sport, Commonwealth Games Uganda (CGU), the National Forestry Authority (NFA), the Ministry of Water and Environment, and other partners, will on Thursday, 4 June 2026, officially undertake the soft launch of the Commonwealth Forest Initiative in Mabira Forest, Buikwe District.

The launch marks the beginning of an ambitious long-term environmental legacy programme that seeks to connect all 74 Commonwealth nations and territories through forest restoration, climate action, biodiversity conservation, and youth engagement.

As part of the launch, 74 indigenous trees will be planted in Mabira Forest to represent the 74 nations and territories of the Commonwealth. The trees will serve as a living symbol of unity, shared responsibility, and collective action in addressing the global climate crisis.

The Commonwealth Forest Initiative is designed to extend far beyond the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. It aims to establish Mabira Forest as the permanent home of a growing Commonwealth Forest where participating nations can plant commemorative trees in honour of their athletes and para-athletes, creating a lasting environmental legacy that strengthens the bond between sport, nature, and sustainable development.

The initiative reflects a growing recognition that major sporting events must not only inspire excellence in competition but also contribute positively to climate action and environmental stewardship. By linking Glasgow 2026 to a living forest in Uganda, the Commonwealth Forest Initiative provides a practical and symbolic pathway towards a more carbon-conscious Commonwealth Games Movement.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Joseph Masembe, Founder and Team Leader of Little Hands Go Green, said:

“The Commonwealth Forest Initiative demonstrates how sport can leave a legacy that extends beyond stadiums and medals. By planting trees that represent every Commonwealth nation and territory, we are creating a living symbol of unity and a practical contribution towards climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, and environmental sustainability. We hope this initiative.”

“The Commonwealth Forest Initiative will inspire a more carbon-conscious Commonwealth Games and a stronger commitment to environmental responsibility across the Commonwealth.”

Speaking on behalf of Commonwealth Games Uganda, CGU President [INSERT NAME] welcomed the initiative as an important step in strengthening the connection between sport and sustainable development across the Commonwealth.

“The Commonwealth Forest Initiative reflects the values that underpin the Commonwealth Sport Movement, bringing together unity, sustainability, and social impact. As we look towards Glasgow 2026 and future Commonwealth Games, this initiative provides an opportunity for athletes, para-athletes, and communities to contribute to a lasting environmental legacy. Commonwealth Games Uganda is proud to support a project that connects sport with climate action and inspires future generations to become champions both on and off the field of play.”

The initiative is aligned with Uganda’s climate change commitments, forest landscape restoration goals, and the broader global agenda for sustainable development. It also positions Buikwe District and Mabira Forest as an important centre for international environmental cooperation.

Since its establishment in 2012, Little Hands Go Green has mobilised millions of children and communities across Uganda to participate in environmental conservation activities, including tree planting, climate education, and ecosystem restoration.

The organisation’s work has received support and recognition from national and international leaders, including H.E.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, His Majesty King Oyo of Tooro, and former Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah (RIP), Speaker Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, and Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, among others.

The soft launch will be attended by representatives from Commonwealth Sport,

Commonwealth Games Uganda, the National Forestry Authority, the Ministry of Water and Environment, Little Hands Go Green, development partners, local leaders, youth representatives, athletes, para-athletes, and members of the media.

As the Commonwealth looks ahead to Glasgow 2026 and future Games, the Commonwealth Forest Initiative offers a model for how sport can leave a positive environmental footprint while inspiring future generations to become custodians of the planet. Through collaboration among environmental, sporting, and community stakeholders, the initiative seeks to create a legacy that will continue to grow long after the Games’ closing ceremony.