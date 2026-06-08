Nabilatuk RDC Lotem Vows to Weed Out Corrupt Contractors

During a District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF) organized by the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) on June 5 in Nabilatuk District, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Lotem Linos Tumkori, warned that he would not tolerate contractors who misuse government funds.

The RDC vowed to follow up on the Nabilatuk Sub-county Administration Block project, where a contractor was reportedly advanced the full contract payment but failed to complete the construction works.

Lotem was responding to issues presented by Amina Lowakori, Project Officer at KACC.

Among the concerns raised were the lack of health centres in some sub-counties, including Kosike and Lokapel, limited medical personnel in health facilities leaving staff overworked, inadequate furniture in many primary schools, challenges in accessing justice, and insufficient water supply in Nataperengan Parish under Nabilatuk Sub-county.

While responding to the concerns, the District Health Officer, Dr. Peter Lokwang, said the district plans to establish health centres in underserved sub-counties, including Lokapel, to improve access to healthcare services.

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr. Koryang Timothy, noted that the district will address the shortage of health workers through recruitment of additional staff. He also warned contractors against poor performance and misuse of public resources. Mr. Natimat Benedict, the LC.V chairperson, requested KACC to also monitor NGO activities within the district to help them know what they are implementing.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, thanked the Nabilatuk District leadership for attending the meeting and urged them to prioritize improved service delivery for the maximum benefit of the local community.