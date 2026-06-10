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Trade Minister Sanjay Tanna, Other Cabinet Ministers Sworn In as Ex-Officio Members of Parliament

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
Sanjay Tanna

KAMPALA, Uganda – The Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Sanjay Tanna, together with other ministers appointed from outside Parliament, has been sworn in as an Ex-Officio Member of Parliament, enabling him to officially participate in the business of the 11th Parliament.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, at Parliament on Tuesday. The ministers took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament before the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, in accordance with the Constitution.

Under Article 78(1)(c) of the Constitution of Uganda, persons appointed by the President as Ex-Officio Members of Parliament are entitled to sit and participate in parliamentary proceedings even though they do not represent constituencies.

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The ministers were recently appointed to Cabinet by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni from outside Parliament and are constitutionally required to take the parliamentary oath before executing their legislative responsibilities in the House.

Speaking after taking the oath, Hon. Sanjay Tanna expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the confidence placed in him and pledged to use his private sector experience to contribute to Uganda’s economic transformation.

“I am honoured by the trust bestowed upon me. I look forward to contributing to legislation and policies that promote trade, industrialisation, investment and job creation for the benefit of all Ugandans,” Tanna said.

Speaker Anita Among welcomed the new Ex-Officio Members, urging them to actively participate in parliamentary debates and use their expertise to enrich legislative discussions.

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Ex-Officio Members of Parliament play an important role in presenting government business, explaining policy positions, responding to issues raised by legislators, and contributing to debates. However, unlike elected Members of Parliament, they do not vote on constitutional amendments, the national budget, or motions of no confidence.

Hon. Tanna, a prominent businessman with interests in manufacturing, agriculture and real estate, is expected to play a key role in advancing government policies aimed at boosting trade, industrialisation and private sector development.

The swearing-in comes as Parliament prepares to resume business, including consideration of key government programmes and implementation of the 2026/2027 financial year budget.

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