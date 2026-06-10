HEROES DAY REFLECTION: Presidential Special Envoy Ssekandi Hails Museveni’s Historic vision on Uganda’s deve

HEROES DAY REFLECTION: Presidential Special Envoy Ssekandi Hails Museveni’s Historic Sacrifice, Vision in Uganda’s Transformation Journey

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA — Former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and presidential special Envoy on political affairs has paid glowing tribute to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on 9th June 2026 also Uganda’s celebrated Heroes Day, praising the Head of State’s historic sacrifice, unwavering vision, and enduring leadership in steering Uganda towards peace, stability, democratic governance, and economic transformation.

In a message released to commemorate Heroes Day, Ssekandi described President Museveni as a revolutionary leader whose contribution to Uganda’s progress continues to shape the country’s future.

“Happy Heroes Day Your Excellency @KagutaMuseveni. Your historic sacrifice, unwavering vision, and decades of leadership continue to anchor Uganda’s peace, stability, and democratic progress. We salute your revolutionary spirit and dedication to building a stronger, more united nation,” Ssekandi said.

The former Vice President’s remarks come at a time when Uganda is reflecting on the sacrifices made by individuals whose courage and commitment laid the foundation for the country’s recovery from years of political instability and economic decline.

For Ssekandi, Heroes Day is not only about remembering those who fought for Uganda’s liberation but also recognizing leaders who have consistently championed national unity, institutional development, and economic growth.

His tribute highlights the central role President Museveni under his seventh term has played since 1986 in restoring security, rebuilding public institutions, and creating an environment that has enabled Uganda’s economy to grow steadily over the decades.

Ssekandi, who served as Vice President from 2011 to 2021 and previously as Speaker of Parliament, has often maintained that sustainable development can only thrive where peace and stability exist. It is a philosophy that has guided much of his public service career and one that aligns with President Museveni’s emphasis on security as a prerequisite for economic transformation.

“President Museveni’s leadership has provided Uganda with a firm foundation for peace and development. The stability our country enjoys today has enabled investment, infrastructure development, education expansion, and wealth creation initiatives to reach millions of Ugandans,” Ssekandi has previously observed during public engagements.

Political analysts from Rural Masaka District led by Mayor Zaina Nakidde note that Ssekandi’s own contribution to Uganda’s development agenda has been significant. During his tenure as Speaker of Parliament and later as Vice President, he played a key role in strengthening governance institutions and supporting policies that facilitated economic growth.

His leadership was characterized by consensus-building, institutional discipline, and support for programs aimed at uplifting rural communities through agriculture, education, and skills development.

Observers, Personal Secretary to him Mr. Oscar Mutebi has always argued that Ssekandi’s legacy is particularly evident in his advocacy for rural transformation. Throughout his public life, he consistently emphasized the importance of empowering ordinary Ugandans through income-generating activities, improved social services, and expanded opportunities for youth.

Yet on this year’s Heroes Day, Ssekandi chose to focus attention on the man he believes has remained central to Uganda’s modern transformation story.

“We salute your revolutionary spirit and dedication to building a stronger, more united nation,” Ssekandi reiterated in his message to President Museveni, underscoring the significance of leadership in shaping national destiny.

As Uganda celebrates Heroes Day, Ssekandi’s remarks serve as a reminder that the country’s journey from conflict to stability and from economic uncertainty to sustained growth has been built on the sacrifices, vision, and commitment of leaders who dedicated their lives to public service.

For many Ugandans, the message also reflects the enduring partnership between President Museveni’s transformative vision and leaders such as Ssekandi, whose steady stewardship helped strengthen the institutions that continue to drive national development.

On a day dedicated to honouring heroes, Ssekandi’s tribute stands as both a recognition of President Museveni’s legacy and a call for continued patriotism, unity, and commitment to Uganda’s future prosperity.