SPECIAL REPORT: Understanding Corruption Offences in Uganda — Why Public Servants Must Heed Hon. Justine

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA — Corruption continues to stand as one of the most entrenched governance challenges in Uganda, steadily draining public resources, weakening service delivery, and slowing down the country’s development agenda despite years of reforms, institutional restructuring, and enforcement interventions.

In a bold and politically charged stance, Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament and State Minister for Local Government, Justine Nameere, has placed herself at the centre of Uganda’s renewed anti-corruption drive, declaring an uncompromising campaign to dismantle corruption networks embedded within local government systems.

NAMEERE DECLARES HARDLINE STANCE ON CORRUPTION

Shortly after her swearing-in, Hon. Nameere delivered a firm message signaling what she described as a “new era of accountability and discipline” in public service.

“I took on the mantle on the swearing day, and I took the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Minister as State Minister for Local Government. I stand here with deep gratitude to His Excellency the President for identifying me, guiding me, and trusting me with this mandate,” she stated.

She warned that corruption as observed in Article 121 of 1995 constitution has for years diverted essential services away from ordinary citizens, particularly at the grassroots level where government programmes are intended to have the strongest impact.

“Millions of Ugandans are affected because of corruption in local government. It has robbed our mothers of healthcare, our children of quality education, and our farmers of working markets. That ends now,” she declared.

A SYSTEM UNDER PRESSURE

Uganda’s legal and institutional framework treats corruption as a serious criminal offence, with penalties ranging from dismissal from public office to imprisonment, fines, and recovery of misappropriated public funds.

Key corruption offences include:

Embezzlement and misappropriation of public resources Abuse of office and authority Bribery and illegal gratification Fraudulent procurement and contracting Causing financial loss to government Nepotism and biased recruitment False accounting and manipulation of records Illegal diversion of public funds

Convictions in serious cases—particularly those involving procurement and large-scale public loss—can attract long custodial sentences and permanent removal from public office.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: THE FRONTLINE OF SERVICE DELIVERY

Local governments remain the backbone of service delivery in Uganda, managing critical sectors such as health, education, roads, and community development.

However, the system remains highly exposed to corruption risks due to administrative gaps, weak oversight structures, and, in some cases, deliberate abuse of public office.

Hon. Nameere has pledged to introduce stricter supervision and enforcement systems aimed at sealing loopholes that enable misuse of public resources.

“Together with my leadership team, we are putting in place a fierce supervisory system to ensure service delivery. No more ghost projects. No more absentee officials. Every shilling released must touch the ground and change a life,” she said.

SERVICE DELIVERY IS A RIGHT, NOT A PRIVILEGE

In one of her strongest policy statements, Hon. Nameere underscored that public service must directly translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

“Ordinary Ugandans must and will enjoy their share of the national cake. Functional service delivery is not a favour — it is your right. From the LC1 to the district, we will demand accountability. We will inspect. We will follow up. We will act,” she asserted.

Her remarks have already sparked public debate, particularly among citizens frustrated by stalled infrastructure projects, absentee officials, and alleged mismanagement of development funds.

OVERSIGHT AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS

Uganda continues to rely on a multi-institutional accountability framework involving audit systems, parliamentary oversight structures, and dedicated anti-corruption agencies.

Public institutions are legally required to:

Conduct regular financial and performance audits Maintain transparent budgeting and procurement systems Enforce merit-based recruitment procedures Cooperate with inspections and oversight bodies Discipline officials implicated in misconduct

Officials found guilty of corruption face prosecution, dismissal, and mandatory recovery of misused public resources.

ENDING GHOST PROJECTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE ABUSE

Hon. Nameere also directed attention to long-standing systemic inefficiencies within local government, including ghost projects, absentee leadership, and procurement manipulation.

She framed her reform agenda as a shift toward results-based accountability, where public expenditure must produce visible, measurable impact.

“I did not come here to occupy office. I came here to work. My record in Greater Masaka is clear: I fought land grabbers, mafias, and oppressors of the poor. I bring that same energy to this ministry,” she affirmed.

CONCLUSION: A TEST OF POLITICAL WILL

As Uganda pushes forward with its socio-economic transformation agenda, the fight against corruption remains a defining test of governance credibility and institutional strength.

Hon. Justine Nameere’s declaration signals a tougher enforcement posture and renewed political attention on local government accountability systems.

For public servants across the country, the message is unmistakable: the era of impunity is under pressure, and scrutiny is tightening across all levels of service delivery.

For God and My Country.