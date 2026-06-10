SHIPU hosts investors for dialogue to strengthen Uganda’s investment climate 

The State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU) has today hosted key stakeholders in the manufacturing and digital technology sectors, including officials from Huawei Uganda.

The engagement was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the government and the private sector to promote investment, innovation and industrial growth.

The event , held at the SHIPU offices in Kampala, also provided a platform for Huawei officials who paid a courtesy visit to the unit as part of their continued partnership with the government to support digital transformation, technology development and investment growth in Uganda.

The meeting brought together Government officials, manufacturers, investors and technology players to discuss ways of bridging policy and production, addressing challenges affecting businesses and creating a more predictable investment environment.

Col. Edith Nakalema, SHIPU Head, said the engagement was significant because it brought together key players whose contribution is critical in driving Uganda’s economic transformation.

“The purpose of this meeting is very significant because it brings together key stakeholders in the manufacturing sector and digital technology. It is about bridging policy and production to ensure that investors are supported and able to contribute to Uganda’s development,” she said.

Col. Nakalema welcomed Hon. Sanjay Tanna, Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, to SHIPU, congratulating him upon his recent appointment and expressing confidence in his ability to steer Uganda’s trade and industrial agenda.

“We warmly welcome you to this Investors Protection Unit. I have seen you for many years mobilising for trade through business forums locally and abroad. I am glad that we have someone who understands business, mobilisation and economic development,” she said.

She said SHIPU remains committed to ensuring that both local and foreign investors operate in an environment where the government agencies work together to resolve challenges and facilitate business growth.

“Feel at home because in this unit you have a dependable partner in catalysing transformation. Our work here is to ensure that everyone adding value to Ugandans — whether it is a factory, farm, market or any other investment — is well coordinated with the government agencies,” Col. Nakalema said.

She noted that Uganda’s recognition as one of the best investment destinations has been supported by deliberate government efforts to improve the investment climate, including the establishment of the Investors Protection Portal in July 2023 under the guidance of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Col. Nakalema said SHIPU continues to implement the President’s directive of ensuring that investors receive timely support.

“We have embraced the President’s call of not delaying investors. When investors come, we attend to them immediately and in a timely manner,” she said.

She explained that SHIPU’s mandate is to coordinate with relevant government agencies to address investor concerns and ensure that businesses receive the required support.

“At the Investors Protection Unit, we do not do investigations. Where there are matters requiring investigation, we coordinate with the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and other relevant agencies,” she said.

Col. Nakalema further commended Huawei for its contribution to Uganda’s digital transformation, education and connectivity, noting that the company has played a role in supporting initiatives aimed at expanding access to technology.

She said SHIPU continues to work with investors to ensure their projects create value for Ugandans.

Hon. Tanna reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a business-friendly environment through continuous engagement with investors and manufacturers.

Hon. Tanna said the government was ready to listen and address concerns affecting businesses, including taxation, production costs and regulatory challenges, while ensuring that economic growth is balanced with environmental protection and national interests.

He commended SHIPU for creating a platform where the government and investors can engage constructively, saying collaboration between the public and private sectors remains key to industrialisation.

The Minister encouraged more investment in technology-driven opportunities such as ICT, digital services and call centres, saying these areas have potential to create employment opportunities for Uganda’s growing youthful population.

On her part , Hon. Aminah Mukalazi, State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Privatization and Investment), commended SHIPU for creating a responsive platform that enables investors to raise concerns and receive timely support.

She pledged continued support towards strengthening investor protection, promoting local content and improving coordination among the government institutions to enhance service delivery.

Hon. Mukalazi applauded Huawei Uganda’s contribution to education, digital transformation and rural connectivity through initiatives such as the Digital Village programme, saying such interventions continue to improve learning opportunities and livelihoods in underserved communities.

She encouraged investors to continue engaging the government through available channels, reaffirming commitment towards creating an open, coordinated and investor-friendly environment.

Speaking during the engagement, Mr. Kiyimba Joseph, a farmer and manufacturer in Uganda’s timber industry, highlighted challenges affecting local investors, particularly the implementation of the ban on exporting unprocessed timber.

He said while the private sector supports the government’s agenda of promoting value addition and sustainable forestry, some compliant investors who invested heavily in tree growing, utility poles, timber processing and veneer production have faced difficulties.

“Policy must enable business growth, not constrain it,” Mr. Kiyimba said, calling for continued consultation between investors, the Ministry of Trade, SHIPU and other government agencies to find practical solutions that protect both investments and the environment.

Mr. Stephen Kalibaala Mpagi, Board Member of Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), urged the government to address tax policy concerns affecting manufacturers ahead of the new financial year.

He highlighted concerns over the proposed increase in excise duty on plastic raw materials, warning that rising production costs ultimately affect businesses, consumers and the wider economy.

Mr. Kalibaala called for stronger stakeholder involvement in policy formulation, noting that early engagement with the private sector helps the government develop practical and sustainable policies.

He also emphasised the need to expand Uganda’s tax base through formalisation of the informal sector to reduce pressure on compliant manufacturers and create a more competitive business environment.