How Fred Ssenoga Is Driving Uganda’s Transport Revolution Through Innovation and Entrepreneurship

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA — There is an old African proverb that says, “A canoe does not know who the leader is when the river is calm.” Leadership is often measured by the ability to identify challenges and turn them into opportunities for others.

For businessman Fred Ssenoga, the Chief Executive Officer of Union Alliance, Union Oil and Jambo Riders, that opportunity lies in transforming Uganda’s transport sector into a vehicle for wealth creation, innovation and economic empowerment.

At a time when thousands of Ugandan youth continue to search for jobs and sustainable sources of income, Ssenoga has emerged as one of the entrepreneurs attempting to rewrite the narrative through transport, technology and cooperative development.

Business is creativity and creativity is business.

That philosophy has become the foundation upon which Union Alliance continues to expand its influence across Uganda.

Building Opportunity Through Transport

Uganda’s boda boda industry remains one of the largest employers in the informal sector, supporting hundreds of thousands of families and contributing significantly to urban and rural mobility.

However, the sector continues to face challenges including rising fuel costs, limited access to financing, road safety concerns and environmental pollution.

Through Jambo Riders, Ssenoga is promoting a new generation of transport solutions that seek to modernise the industry.

Unlike traditional motorcycles that rely heavily on petrol, the initiative is increasingly embracing electric mobility, which experts say offers lower operational costs and reduced environmental impact.

Industry observers argue that cleaner transport technologies could become a major pillar of Uganda’s future economy as the country seeks to embrace sustainable development.

“Every economy moves at the speed of its transport system,” economists often say.

The more efficient the movement of people and goods, the greater the opportunities for trade and investment.

The Rise of Union Oil

Alongside transport innovation, Ssenoga established Union Oil, a growing enterprise that supplies petroleum products and supports motorists, businesses and transport operators.

Observers note that transport and energy are inseparable partners in economic development.

Without fuel, businesses stall.

Without transport, markets become isolated.

Without innovation, economic growth becomes difficult.

Union Oil has therefore positioned itself not merely as a fuel supplier but as part of a broader ecosystem aimed at improving livelihoods and supporting Uganda’s economic transformation.

Meet Alice Natukunda, the Face of Union Alliance

As Union Alliance continues to expand its footprint, one of the notable personalities behind its mobilisation efforts is Alice Natukunda, the Union Alliance Transport Ambassador in Uganda.

Natukunda recently received endorsement from the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers (FUSMI) under the leadership of Edison Kirabira for her contribution towards promoting transport awareness, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment initiatives.

According to Kirabira, transport remains one of the engines driving national development and requires innovative ambassadors capable of connecting communities with opportunities.

“Ms Alice Natukunda has demonstrated commitment towards promoting organised transport systems and empowering communities through business awareness initiatives,” Kirabira noted.

As ambassador, Natukunda has been working closely with Ssenoga to mobilise communities and sensitise Ugandans about opportunities available through Union Alliance programmes.

According to her, the organisation’s objective is to support households through transport-related business opportunities and structured financing initiatives.

“We want to see more Ugandans participating in wealth creation. Transport can be a powerful tool for transforming lives when organised properly,” she said.

Cooperative Development and Financial Inclusion

Another pillar behind the Union Alliance model is cooperative mobilisation.

Working alongside United Boda Cooperative Union Chairman Frank Mawejje, the initiative encourages riders to join SACCOs and organised savings groups.

Development experts argue that cooperatives remain among the most effective tools for fighting poverty because they encourage saving, investment and collective growth.

Instead of relying entirely on daily earnings, riders are encouraged to build long-term financial security through structured economic participation.

For many families, this represents a pathway from survival to stability.

Why It Matters

Uganda’s youthful population continues to grow rapidly, increasing pressure on both government and the private sector to create jobs and income-generating opportunities.

Analysts believe initiatives that combine transport innovation, energy solutions, technology and financial inclusion could play an important role in supporting the country’s economic transformation agenda.

For Fred Ssenoga, the journey extends beyond motorcycles, fuel stations and business transactions.

It is about creating opportunity.

It is about empowering communities.

And it is about demonstrating that entrepreneurship can become a bridge between ambition and prosperity.

Like a river that gathers strength from every tributary, Union Oil, Jambo Riders and Union Alliance are bringing together transport, technology and enterprise to create new pathways for economic growth.

For many Ugandans seeking opportunity, that journey offers not only business solutions but also hope for a modern transport revolution.