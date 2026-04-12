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Sudhir Leads Charges As Nepalese Community Donates 80 Units Of Blood To Mark Kabaka Mutebi’s Birthday

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
The Nepalese community in Uganda, led by Nepal’s Honorary Consul Sudhir Ruparelia, has donated 80 units of blood to the Nakasero Blood Bank in a drive held at Acacia Mall in Kamwokya, as part of activities to celebrate the birthday of Kabaka Mutebi II.

The Nepalese community in Uganda, led by Nepal’s Honorary Consul Sudhir Ruparelia, has donated 80 units of blood to the Nakasero Blood Bank in a drive held at Acacia Mall in Kamwokya, as part of activities to celebrate the birthday of Kabaka Mutebi II.

The initiative, spearheaded by Nepalese investors and coordinated under the Non-Resident Nepalese Association (NRNA), was in response to the Kabaka’s call for increased blood donation, particularly to support mothers during childbirth and other vulnerable patients in need of urgent transfusions.

Speaking to the media, Samuel Davis Wante said the Kabaka had consistently emphasized the importance of saving lives through voluntary blood donation. He commended the Nepalese community for heeding the call and showing solidarity with Ugandans.

“This gesture is a powerful demonstration of unity and humanity. The Kabaka has always encouraged life-saving initiatives like blood donation, especially to protect mothers and children. We are grateful to the Nepalese community for stepping forward,” Wante said.

Dr. Ruparelia highlighted the persistent shortage of blood in Uganda, noting that the donation would go a long way in addressing critical gaps in the health system. He particularly pointed out the scarcity of Rhesus negative blood, which remains one of the rarest and most urgently needed blood types.

“There is a real shortage of blood in the country, and every unit counts. We are proud that the Nepalese community has come together in large numbers to contribute to this noble cause,” Ruparelia said.

He also thanked the NRNA for mobilizing Nepalese nationals, expressing confidence that the donated blood would help save lives across Uganda.

The drive underscores growing ties between Uganda and its international communities, with acts of compassion increasingly playing a role in national celebrations.


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