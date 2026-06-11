EDRINE BENESA: 2026/27 Budget And How Government Plans to Send More Ugandans Into The Money Economy

The 2026/27 national budget is built around one central mission: moving millions of Ugandans from subsistence survival into the money economy. For decades, Uganda’s biggest economic challenge has not been lack of resources, but the fact that too many citizens remain outside formal or commercial activity. They work hard, but their labour does not translate into income, savings, investment, or wealth. This budget attempts to change that by directing money, infrastructure, science, and markets toward the ordinary Ugandan. The government’s message is that Uganda can only grow if its people grow with it, and that the country’s prosperity depends on unlocking the productivity of every household. The theme of the budget—full monetisation of Uganda’s economy—captures this ambition clearly.

The starting point for this push is the recognition that Uganda’s economy is already expanding. According to the budget speech, the economy grew by 6.4% in 2025/26 and is expected to jump to 10.2% in 2026/27 once commercial oil production begins. GDP per capita has risen to USD 1,420, and exports have grown by more than 200% in five years. But government acknowledges that growth alone is not enough. The real test is whether this growth reaches the farmer in Bukedea, the market vendor in Kalerwe, the boda rider in Gulu, the youth in Mbarara, or the small business owner in Arua. The budget therefore focuses on interventions that directly touch households and small enterprises, because that is where the majority of Ugandans live and work.

One of the most important tools for pushing Ugandans into the money economy is the Parish Development Model. Over the last five years, government has sent Shs 4.4 trillion to all 10,589 parishes, reaching more than 4 million beneficiaries. This is the largest direct‑to‑household economic programme in Uganda’s history. The idea is simple: give capital to people who have never had access to it, help them start small enterprises, and support them to grow. The 2026/27 budget strengthens this approach by shifting focus from simply giving money to improving productivity, value addition, and market access. Government plans to ensure that densely populated urban parishes receive more support, and it is preparing a transition toward a self‑sustaining PDM Bank built on repayment discipline and value chain development. The goal is to turn PDM from a cash transfer programme into a permanent financial engine for the poorest Ugandans.

Beyond PDM, the budget expands several other wealth‑creation programmes that target different groups. The Emyooga programme has already mobilised 2.48 million members and supported 7,148 SACCOs with Shs 760 billion. In the coming year, it receives an additional Shs 100 billion to help artisans, market vendors, mechanics, tailors, and other specialised groups access affordable capital. The Katale Loan Facility, piloted in major Kampala markets, will be rolled out nationwide to give traders working capital at only 8% interest. The Small Business Fund continues to support SMEs with loans of up to Shs 500 million at 10% interest, helping them recover and expand after the shocks of COVID‑19. These programmes are designed to ensure that whether someone is a farmer, trader, youth, woman, or small business owner, they have a pathway into the money economy.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda’s economy, and the budget invests heavily in transforming it from low‑productivity subsistence farming into commercial agro‑industrial activity. Government is expanding irrigation systems in districts such as Isingiro, Bulambuli, Pakwach, Bukedea, Bududa, and Bukwo to reduce dependence on rainfall. Solar irrigation is being rolled out to smallholder farmers to ensure year‑round production. Mechanisation centres in Kiruhura, Mbale, Kiryandongo, Bunyangabu, Nakaseke, and Katine are providing access to tractors, harvesters, and modern equipment. The anti‑tick vaccine facility in Nakyesasa is now producing 36 million doses annually, protecting 18 million livestock and reducing losses for cattle keepers. Government is also producing foot‑and‑mouth disease vaccines and improving research on disease‑resistant crops. All these interventions aim to increase productivity, reduce losses, and help farmers earn more from the same piece of land.

To ensure that farmers do not only produce but also earn, the budget emphasises value addition and market access. Uganda’s exports have grown to USD 18 billion, driven by coffee, cocoa, fish, steel, sugar, and manufactured goods. Coffee alone earned USD 2.46 billion in the year ending March 2026. Government wants more Ugandans to benefit from this export boom by supporting agro‑processing, storage, and quality improvement. The idea is that instead of selling raw maize, farmers should sell flour; instead of selling raw coffee, they should sell roasted or packaged coffee; instead of selling raw fruits, they should sell juice or dried fruit. Value addition increases earnings, creates jobs, and strengthens Uganda’s competitiveness.

The budget also invests in sectors that government calls ATMS—Agro‑industrialisation, Tourism, Minerals (including oil and gas), and Science, Technology and Innovation. These sectors are seen as Uganda’s strongest engines for job creation and export growth. Tourism has already recovered from COVID‑19, earning USD 1.86 billion in 2025. Government plans to invest more in tourism infrastructure, security, and marketing through embassies abroad. The minerals and oil sector is expected to transform Uganda’s economy once production begins later this year. Science, technology, and innovation—including ICT and the creative arts—are being supported to create new industries and opportunities for young people.

Another major way the budget pushes Ugandans into the money economy is by strengthening access to affordable capital. The Uganda Development Bank has been capitalised with Shs 1.6 trillion and has financed over 600 businesses in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and services. In 2026/27, it receives an additional Shs 442 billion to support more enterprises. The Agricultural Credit Facility has disbursed Shs 1.35 trillion to farmers and agro‑processors, and it receives more funding this year. Large‑scale farmers cultivating over 50 acres have accessed Shs 169 billion in loans with government paying the interest. Women and youth programmes have supported hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries with soft loans and grants. All these interventions aim to break the biggest barrier to economic participation: lack of capital.

The budget also recognises that jobs are the most powerful way to move people into the money economy. Uganda has created over 2.3 million formal private sector jobs, 503,000 public sector jobs, and more than 10 million informal jobs. But government acknowledges that more must be done. By investing in industrial parks, agro‑processing zones, tourism, ICT, and mineral development, the budget aims to create thousands of new jobs for young people. The shift of workers from agriculture to services and industry is already happening, and the budget seeks to accelerate it.

Finally, the budget strengthens the economic environment that supports monetisation. Inflation is low at 3.8%, the shilling is stable, foreign reserves have doubled to USD 6 billion, and domestic revenue is rising. Government collected Shs 35.7 trillion in 2025/26 and expects to collect Shs 45.6 trillion in 2026/27. This means Uganda is increasingly funding its own development, reducing dependence on external loans, and creating a stable environment for businesses to grow.

In simple terms, the 2026/27 budget is a push to ensure that every Ugandan—whether in a village, town, or city—has a chance to earn, save, invest, and prosper. It is a budget that tries to turn economic growth into household income, and national progress into personal opportunity. It is a budget that says Uganda’s future will be built not only by big projects, but by millions of small enterprises, farms, shops, and innovations across the country. And it is a budget that places the ordinary Ugandan at the centre of the country’s economic transformation.

The Author is The Deputy RCC For Nakawa Division in Kampala City