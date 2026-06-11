Districts Embrace Kumumanya’s Transparency Agenda as Local Governments Advertise Jobs Publicly

PS Kumumanya argues Uganda’s District, City’s Authorities to embrace Transparency Agenda as Local Governments Advertise Jobs freely

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Transparency, commitment and Patriotism in government recruitment for jobs is mandatory and it is a free service to all Ugandans.

Mr. Ben Kumumanya also Permanent Secretary for Local government has said.

There is an old saying that “opportunity grows where transparency thrives.” Across Uganda’s local government structures, that principle is increasingly becoming visible as several districts move to openly advertise public service vacancies in line with government guidelines aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and equal opportunity.

A growing number of local governments have earned recognition for publicly advertising vacancies and encouraging qualified Ugandans to compete fairly for positions in public service.

Among the districts and cities cited for compliance are Masaka City under Town Clerk Mr. Daniel Christopher Kaweesi, Arua City, Kaberamaido District, Soroti District, Mukono District, Mbarara District, Lyantonde District, Kitgum District, and Kumi District, Kween District and Lwengo.

The development follows continued guidance from Mr. Ben Kumumanya, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government, who has consistently advocated for merit-based recruitment and stronger safeguards against corruption in public service appointments.

According to the report conducted by this Investigative journalist gathered through a survey conducted by this writer in collaboration with the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers, several local governments have increasingly embraced public advertising of vacancies as a means of ensuring wider access to employment opportunities.

Among the districts highlighted, Mukono District was cited by respondents as one of the local governments demonstrating notable commitment to publishing vacancies and encouraging open competition for positions.

The approach aligns with broader government efforts aimed at strengthening integrity within public institutions and ensuring that recruitment processes are guided by qualifications, competence, and fairness.

Fighting Corruption Through Open Recruitment

Public administration experts argue that transparent recruitment remains one of the most effective tools for preventing corruption, nepotism, favoritism, and other forms of unfair influence within government institutions.

By openly advertising vacancies, local governments expand access to opportunities while improving public confidence in recruitment systems.

Officials familiar with local government operations say that transparent recruitment not only improves service delivery but also helps attract skilled personnel capable of supporting national development priorities.

According to Kumumanya, all eligible Ugandans should have an opportunity to compete for public service positions without discrimination or undue influence.

His anti-corruption message has increasingly focused on strengthening accountability mechanisms within local governments and ensuring adherence to public service regulations.

Local Governments Respond

The growing compliance among districts is being viewed as a positive indicator of institutional reforms taking root across the country.

Mayors in cities and Districts, town clerks, district service commissions, and chief administrative officers have increasingly adopted public notices, newspaper advertisements, and digital communication channels to announce vacancies and recruitment processes.

Governance observers such as Mr. Kumumanya note that such practices reduce opportunities for secretive recruitment arrangements and promote confidence among job seekers.

The move also supports government efforts to professionalise public administration and improve service delivery at district and municipal levels.

Building Public Trust

As Uganda continues implementing reforms aimed at strengthening public institutions, transparency in recruitment is emerging as a key pillar of good governance.

Analysts argue that fair access to employment opportunities not only strengthens institutions but also contributes to social justice and economic inclusion.

With more districts embracing open recruitment, stakeholders believe Uganda’s local governments are taking important steps toward building a public service founded on merit, professionalism, and accountability.

For many job seekers across the country, the continued enforcement of transparent recruitment guidelines offers renewed hope that public service opportunities will increasingly be determined by qualifications and competence rather than connections.

And as districts continue responding to the Ministry of Local Government’s call for openness, the message from government remains clear: public jobs should be accessible to all qualified