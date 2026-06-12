Mukono LC5 Chair Lukooya Warns Against Sending Learners Home Over Fees, Demands Accountability from Headteachers

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

Mukono: Mukono District Chairperson Francis Lukooya Mukoome has challenged government secondary school headteachers to strengthen accountability, improve school management, safeguard learners, and uphold professionalism as the district seeks to raise education standards.

Speaking during a meeting with government secondary school headteachers at the Mukono District Headquarters on Thursday, Lukooya emphasized that effective leadership, transparency, and collaboration are critical to improving learning outcomes across the district.

The meeting brought together headteachers, district education officials, members of the District Executive Committee, and other education stakeholders to discuss challenges facing the sector and identify practical solutions.

District Secretary for Education, Health and Gender, Anna Lubulwa, reaffirmed the district’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to quality and affordable education.

She highlighted several challenges affecting schools, including inadequate parental involvement, high school charges, political interference in school management, delayed reporting, sexual harassment, and cases of unprofessional conduct among some teachers.

Lubulwa urged school administrators to strengthen partnerships with parents and local leaders to improve learner retention and academic performance.

“Government already supports education in many areas, including candidate registration. Schools should avoid placing unnecessary financial burdens on parents and ensure that any additional contributions are agreed upon through proper consultation,” she said.

She also called for zero tolerance against sexual harassment and warned teachers against alcohol abuse, saying educators must serve as role models for learners.

“As leaders, our responsibility is not only to identify problems but also to provide solutions. We must work together to build schools that prepare learners for a brighter future,” Lubulwa added.

Lukooya reminded headteachers that government policy prohibits schools from sending learners home over unpaid school charges. Instead, he urged school administrators to engage parents through dialogue whenever additional financial contributions are required.

“Our leadership is meant to serve ordinary citizens, especially poor and vulnerable families. Every child deserves the opportunity to remain in school regardless of their family’s financial situation,” he said.

He further urged school leaders to ensure transparency in the management of school resources so that parents can clearly see the impact of their contributions.

The district chairperson also encouraged schools to utilize available land for sports academies and other income-generating projects to strengthen institutional sustainability.

On security, Lukooya advised schools to recruit competent security personnel and work closely with the Resident District Commissioner’s office and security agencies to safeguard learners, staff, and school property.

Speaking on behalf of the headteachers, Nathan Kigongo, Headteacher of St. Andrew’s Ndwaddemutwe Seed Secondary School, congratulated Lukooya on his election and welcomed the engagement between district leaders and education stakeholders.

Kigongo described government secondary school headteachers as committed to implementing government education programmes but noted that inadequate staffing remains a major challenge, forcing many schools to recruit additional teachers using limited resources.

Mukono District Education Officer Rashid Kikomeko thanked the district leadership for organizing the meeting, saying continued dialogue would improve service delivery and education standards.

He revealed that schools have established Grievance Redress Committees to handle complaints and resolve disputes within school communities, promoting accountability, transparency, and good governance.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from district leaders, education officials, and headteachers to strengthen collaboration in addressing staffing shortages, infrastructure challenges, learner retention, and school governance, with the shared goal of improving education standards across Mukono District.