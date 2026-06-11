Jajja Kasozi Batuuka Calls for Respect of the Dead Amid Paul Kafeero DNA Testing Debate

Kampala – Ugandan cultural artist and traditional healer Jajja Kasozi Batuuka has called for respect for the dead amid growing public debate over proposals to exhume the remains of legendary musician Paul Kafeero for DNA testing.

The debate follows an ongoing family dispute over inheritance, property and lineage involving the late Kadongo Kamu icon, who died 19 years ago.

Speaking on the matter, Jajja Kasozi Batuuka argued that while resolving family disagreements is important, society must equally safeguard the dignity of those who have passed on.

“Dead people deserve to rest. Issues like DNA testing should be handled while people are still alive so that the dead are not disturbed after they have left this world,” he said.

He appealed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and other national leaders to consider policies that protect the dignity of the deceased while ensuring justice for surviving family members.

Calls for Cultural Solutions

Jajja Kasozi Batuuka said African societies, including the Buganda Kingdom, have traditionally relied on cultural mechanisms to resolve questions of family identity, lineage and inheritance without disturbing the remains of the deceased.

He urged cultural institutions, traditional leaders and government authorities to engage in dialogue on how such sensitive disputes can be addressed while preserving African customs and values.

According to him, exhuming human remains for DNA testing raises ethical, cultural and emotional concerns because it affects the dignity and legacy of individuals who are no longer alive to speak for themselves.

“The wisdom of our ancestors should not be ignored. Our traditional systems have long offered ways of resolving family disputes while preserving respect for the deceased and maintaining harmony within communities,” he added.

Championing African Heritage

Born Tonney Kasozi on May 15, 1997, Jajja Kasozi Batuuka is a Ugandan cultural artist, songwriter, traditional healer, entrepreneur and community leader. Through his music and cultural initiatives, he promotes African heritage, indigenous knowledge and moral values.

His songs, including Ensi Yaba Jajja, Tujjakwejussa and Byodobba, focus on preserving traditional Ugandan culture while educating younger generations about African identity and community values.

Beyond music, he actively participates in cultural education programmes and community engagements aimed at promoting indigenous knowledge and strengthening appreciation for Uganda’s cultural heritage.

Balancing Culture and Modern Justice

His remarks come at a time when Uganda continues to grapple with balancing modern scientific methods, including DNA technology, with longstanding cultural and traditional beliefs.

The debate surrounding Paul Kafeero’s remains has sparked widespread public discussion on inheritance, family rights, cultural norms and the role of science in resolving disputes involving deceased persons.

For Jajja Kasozi Batuuka, the conversation goes beyond one family dispute.

“It is about preserving our culture, respecting our ancestors and ensuring that, even as society embraces modern science, we do not lose the values that define us as a people,” he said.