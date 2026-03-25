Uganda launches transit advertising campaign in Italy to boost tourism

ROME – The Uganda Embassy in Rome has launched a high-visibility tourism campaign across Italy’s major urban centers, deploying a fleet of branded transit vehicles to showcase the Pearl of Africa’s wildlife and landscapes to millions of European travelers.

The initiative features striking imagery of Uganda’s natural wonders displayed on the backs of buses traversing the most iconic corridors of Rome, Milan, Venice and Florence. Ambassador Elizabeth Paula Napeyok said the strategic placement ensures the campaign captures the attention of both domestic Italian audiences and the international tourists currently congregating for the Easter season.

The timing is calculated to leverage the surge of pilgrims and visitors arriving in Rome for the Papal ceremonies at St. Peter’s Square. Ambassador Napeyok noted that the transit ads will circulate past landmarks such as the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, with the campaign projected to reach at least 10 million people across the country.

This outreach marks a significant escalation in Uganda’s economic diplomacy, which tasks foreign missions with the aggressive marketing of the country’s commercial and tourism potential. By targeting Italy, a traditional hub for high-spending European travelers, the government aims to diversify its source markets and bolster visitor arrivals from the continent.

The campaign aligns with the broader Tenfold Growth Strategy, a national economic blueprint designed to expand the Ugandan economy from its current 50 billion dollar valuation to 500 billion dollars by 2040. Tourism remains a primary engine of this growth, with the government prioritizing the sector to drive foreign exchange earnings and private sector investment.

Current economic indicators underscore the sector’s vital role in the national accounts. In 2024, tourism contributed approximately 5.7 percent to the national GDP, generating 4.8 trillion shillings. Beyond direct revenue, the industry remains a critical pillar for job creation, currently supporting over 800,000 positions within the hospitality and transport value chains.

This Italian initiative is the first in a series of planned engagements by the Uganda Mission in Rome to reposition the country as a must-visit destination. It follows a pattern of intensified European outreach, including recent participation in major travel trade fairs in Berlin and the Benelux region, all aimed at securing Uganda’s share of the global travel market.