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Cost of Busega – Mpigi Expressway doubles with little progress made

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Busega- Mpigi Expressway

Parliament is concerned about the escalating cost of the Busega–Mpigi Expressway with lawmakers questioning how the project’s contract price doubled from the initial Shs547.5 billion to over Shs1.2 trillion.

The Committee on Physical Infrastructure chaired by Hon. Dan Kimosho raised these concerns on Tuesday, 24 March 2026 while meeting officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport led by Gen. Katumba Wamala.

The meeting centred on the planned activities in the Ministerial Policy Statement for financial year 2026/2027.

Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala attributed the cost escalation to changes in the project’s design and scope which he said include revised road alignments and additional infrastructure like interchanges and connecting roads.

Engineer-in-Chief, Stephen Kitonsa said that a technical review team had reassessed the project and arrived at the revised cost.

Kimosho dismissed explanations that the increase was purely technical, arguing that such a sharp jump pointed to deeper issues.
“This is science, not gambling. It is not possible that changes could amount to double the price,” he said adding that, ’there is a smelling rat in the project’.

He added that those responsible for the apparent financial loss had yet to be identified warning that accountability must be established.

The committee also heard that negotiations with the contractor remain incomplete despite Parliament previously approving additional funding to facilitate the project’s completion.
“As we speak now, we have not yet fully contracted the contractor for completion. The negotiations are still ongoing,” Gen. Katumba Wamala said.

He revealed that the contractor had initially lodged claims worth Shs578 billion, citing delays and idle equipment.
Following negotiations, the claims were reduced significantly, with the contractor agreeing to settle for Shs78 billion.

Lawmakers expressed frustration at the prolonged negotiations with Bukanga North Member of Parliament, Hon. Nathan Byanyima questioning the delay.

The 23.7KM expressway is meant to ease traffic along the Kampala–Masaka Highway.
Its construction stalled due to funding challenges before government secured additional financing from the African Development Bank.
Despite construction progress on the ground, MPs warned that continued delays and unexplained cost variations could expose the project to further financial risk.
“You can even have a third renegotiation at this rate if you don’t zero down on someone’s neck,” Kimosho cautioned.

Moroto District Woman Representative, Hon. Stella Atyang also raised concern over what she described as poor negotiation practices, arguing that taxpayers are bearing the cost of penalties and inefficiencies in road projects.

The committee directed the Ministry of Works and Transport to submit the original contract for the Busega–Mpigi Expressway as part of a probe into the project.


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