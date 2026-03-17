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Government cracks down on PDM fraud as Kiryandongo SACCO Chairperson is changed 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

The government has intensified efforts to safeguard the integrity of the Parish Development Model (PDM) by taking firm action against individuals who exploit wananchi through fraudulent schemes.

This follows a Presidential directive to expose and hold accountable those who extort money from citizens under the guise of facilitating access to PDM funds.

In Kiryandongo District, authorities have arrested and arraigned before court one Nangoti Peter M/A, a 41-year-old peasant and PDM Chairperson of Panyadoli PDM SACCO, in connection with obtaining money by false pretences under CRB KDGO 862/2025.

It is alleged that in October 2023, the accused fraudulently collected a total of UGX 2,878,400 from 15 individuals in Panyadoli Parish after misleading them that the money was required to assist in registering them to access PDM funds. This claim was false, as no payment is required to benefit from the program.

The suspect was arrested on 6th March 2026, presented before court on 13th March 2026, and has since been remanded to prison as investigations and prosecution continue.

 


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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