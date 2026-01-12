Minister Babalanda Hands Over 1945 Government Sponsored Land Titles To Residents Of Busedde

On behalf of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the NRM Government, under the Systematic Land Registration Programme, the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, handed over 1945 land titles to residents of Busedde Sub-county, Jinja District.

A systematic land registration programme is a government initiative that methodically surveys, adjudicates, and records land parcels in designated areas to formalise ownership, creating a unified and transparent land information system. This often simplifies the process for long-term occupants to obtain legal titles, boosts economic activity by reducing land disputes, and unlocks property value. This government initiative has allowed the residents to access land titles at a cost of UGX 85000.

Speaking to the gathering, Minister Babalanda hailed the NRM government under the able leadership of H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for always coming up with development programmes that aim at transforming the citizens of this country, Uganda.

“I want to thank the NRM government for coming up with this programme that aims to increase the value of land and give ownership to the landowners. A land title is money. It is very easy for someone to acquire a loan from the bank using your land title without several red tapes.”

The minister noted that as we protect the gains of the NRM government, like the peace and stability, good roads, schools, hospitals, airports, minerals and others, you should consider your land titles as the personal gain.

The minister informed the residents that the only way to give back to the NRM government is to vote for President Museveni and all NRM flag bearers and rallied them to love their country and not to be misled by the enemies of Uganda.

Minister Babalanda reiterated that the concerns of compensating residents who were affected by the Lakwena group will be addressed after the elections after consulting the Minister of State for the Luwero Triangle and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Alice Kaboyo.

The minister also noted that the number of beneficiaries is well known and appealed to them to be patient until the elections are done because their money has reached the bank account.

Minister Babalanda also received a number of youth coming from the opposition party to join the NRM.

“I will you to the NRM party. NRM is a peaceful party. utilize the available government programmes to change your livelihood,” She said

Whip of RDCs, Richard Gulume Balyaino, expressed his gratitude to the minister for the presidency for reserving time to come to hand over the land titles to the residents and always being supportive to the people of Busoga.

RDC Gulume informed the locals that once one acquires land title, the value of land increases.

Gulume appealed to the beneficiaries to consider their land as an important thing and keep it as a vital thing. RDC Gulume also noted that as the number of population increases, the land does not expand; they should avoid the system of splitting land into small plots. “Use your land to come up with serious agricultural projects.”

The RDC of Jinja District, Hajji Kateraga, commended the NRM government under the able leadership of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for coming up with this programme of securing people’s land at a cheap cost.

The exercise was witnessed by several area leaders, RDCs, the CAO of Jinja District, and officials from the lands office in Jinja District.