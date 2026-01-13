What will Uganda make of their AFCON performance?

Before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco, Ugandan fans had hopes like those of any other nation. While Uganda weren’t among the favourites for the trophy, the tournament has seen many surprises before.

But drawn in a difficult group – with Tunisia, Tanzania, and Nigeria – Uganda failed to make the knockout stage. Having drawn one and lost two, what will coach Paul Put and fans make of their tournament?

The months ahead of AFCON 2025

Uganda showed their quality during World Cup Qualification matches in September and October. They beat Mozambique 4-0, Somalia 2-0, and Botswana 1-0. The following 2-1 loss away to Algeria was no great shame, with Algeria usually among the favourites at any edition of the AFCON.

Strength in the squad

Uganda boasts a mix of youthful, promising players and experienced internationals. Aziz Kayondo, Rogers Mato, and Travis Mutyaba show that the future could be much brighter than the disappointing group stage results. Then there’s the experience of players like Denis Omedi, who would have hoped to start more matches, Uche Ikpeazu, and Jordan Obita.

Ikpeazu, Omedi, and Rogers Mato scored a goal each at the tournament, but it was in defence where Uganda came unstuck. With no clean sheets, they were up against it. The 1-1 draw against Tanzania would have been particularly disappointing.

Paul Put’s review

On the Tuesday after the Nigeria defeat, Put said the squad was not up to the required standard. He said there was a clear difference in individual player quality, and that Uganda had a young team not used to competing at AFCON.

Although Uganda have experienced players, only four of the squad had played at previous editions of the tournament.

But Put pointed towards the 2027 tournament. The coach said that lessons had been learned and the squad would improve going forward.

Ikpeazu also spoke following the team’s exit, with the forward writing on X that the team will come back stronger. He said it had been an honour to represent the nation and thanked the fans for their support.

The 30-year-old striker’s diving header rescued a point against Tanzania, but that, of course, wasn’t enough to progress to the knockouts. Ikpeazu and the rest of the team will hope they pick up more points in 2027, when they will co-host the tournament with Tanzania and Kenya.

The difference between Uganda and the top sides

Most observers agree with Put in that the individual quality is not quite there at the moment. The 3-1 defeat to Nigeria was one example: Nigeria’s Raphael Onyedika, who plays at Club Brugge, was on the scoresheet twice. But their team was full of other major names: ahead of Onyedika up front was Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu, who also scored.

Meanwhile, other major nations like Cameroon have players like Carlos Baleba and Bryan Mbuemo; Egypt have Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

There’s plenty of time before 2027 and Uganda’s players could make notable strides. Put isn’t showing any signs of quitting.