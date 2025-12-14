President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has promised to support salon operators across the country with a revolving fund of Shs85 billion to boost their businesses.

He made the commitment today at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds while officiating at the launch of the Federation of Uganda Salon Operators and Beauty Professionals.

President Museveni congratulated salon operators for the vital services they provide to Ugandans, noting that their work plays a key role in society, especially as urbanisation increases and people become busier.

He reflected on the colonial era when African identity and beauty were undermined, stressing that Africans were made to believe they were not beautiful and had to imitate Europeans. He said this mindset was defeated and Africans have since asserted their own beauty, which is appreciated in its diversity, particularly in the Great Lakes region.

President Museveni welcomed the fact that salon operators are developing and defining their own beauty products, describing this as a positive step towards self-reliance.

On financing, the President explained that the government will provide support through a revolving fund by allocating Shs100 million per SACCO annually. With about 850 SACCOs countrywide, he noted that this would amount to approximately Shs85 billion in a year.

He said the revolving fund model has worked under the Parish Development Model because beneficiaries borrow the money, use it productively and repay it with minimal interest.

The President added that salon operators have a unique business model compared to crop farmers under PDM, suggesting that instead of a two-year repayment period, salon operators could be given loans for one year, use the money and return it with a small interest.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, thanked the President for always remembering ordinary Ugandans, saying many leaders often overlook the poor. He also commended Gen. Salim Saleh and Operation Wealth Creation, noting that his office was among the first to engage and support the salon operators.

Rt. Hon. Tayebwa further observed that funds for the salon industry and other groups are often provided for in the national budget but are not released by the responsible institutions, particularly the Microfinance Support Centre.

The Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Hon. Balaam Barugahara, noted that the informal sector includes not only salon operators but also other groups such as tailors and artisans operating in different parts of the country.

He also urged the youth to continue supporting President Museveni, saying his leadership remains key to lifting Ugandans out of poverty.

The Chairperson of the Federation of Uganda Salon Operators and Beauty Professionals, Mr Kamanyire Celestine, thanked the President for prioritising grassroot entrepreneurs.

He requested the President to formally launch their 850 SACCOs across the country, grant the federation a mandate to operate, and provide financial support of at least Shs100 million per SACCO, noting that each SACCO has more than 50 members.

He also appealed for the establishment of a common user facility.