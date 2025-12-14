As the people of Kassanda District eagerly prepare to welcome His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to Bukuya Town Council this Wednesday, December 17, 2025, for what promises to be a historic and energising campaign rally, my heart swells with immense pride and optimism. This visit is far more than just another stop on the campaign trail—it is a powerful affirmation of the President’s deep and unwavering commitment to our district. It presents a golden opportunity for us, the people of Kassanda, to reciprocate that dedication by turning out in massive numbers and delivering overwhelming support in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

Kassanda on the Rise: A District Transformed

Kassanda is undeniably on the rise. From the bustling gold mines in Bukuya that are creating jobs and revenue to the vast fertile farmlands stretching across our sub-counties, we are witnessing tangible, life-changing transformation under the visionary leadership of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and President Museveni. Yet, this hard-earned progress remains fragile. It can only be sustained, protected, and accelerated by continuing with the steady, experienced hand that has guided Uganda from the chaos of the past to the stability and growth we enjoy today over the past four decades.

The Foundation of Progress: Peace and Security

Let us take a moment to remind ourselves why President Museveni truly deserves an overwhelming victory right here in Kassanda, and why every eligible voter in our district must turn out in large numbers to vote NRM.

First and foremost, peace and security—the unbreakable foundation of all meaningful development. Many of us vividly remember the turbulent and fearful years before 1986, when insecurity and violence plagued our region, which forms part of the historic Luweero Triangle. It was President Museveni and the NRM who liberated us, restoring lasting peace that has allowed families to farm their land, trade freely, and raise their children without constant fear. Today, Kassanda enjoys relative calm and security, enabling economic activities like mining and agriculture to thrive as never before. Voting for anyone else risks undoing this hard-won stability and plunging us back into uncertainty.

Touching Lives Directly: Wealth Creation Programs

Second, the wealth creation programs that are directly touching and transforming lives in every single parish across Kassanda. The Parish Development Model (PDM) has already disbursed over UGX 20 billion to our SACCOs and households, empowering thousands of residents to start sustainable income-generating projects. Emyooga has injected billions more into skills development and group enterprises, with a particular focus on youth and women. Add to this Operation Wealth Creation and the Presidential Skilling Hub established right here in Kassanda, offering free vocational training to equip our people with marketable skills. These are not mere empty promises—they represent real money flowing into people’s pockets, turning subsistence farmers into commercial producers who are successfully following the President’s proven four-acre model for agricultural prosperity.

Our youth, who form the clear majority of Kassanda’s population, have already spoken loudly and clearly: in the recent 2025 youth elections, NRM swept over 90% of seats across the district—a resounding vote of confidence in Museveni’s unwavering focus on jobs, skilling, and real opportunities. From improved telephony networks allowing young people to work remotely for international clients to rural electrification extending power lines to Kassanda North, the President is consistently delivering the essential tools for a modern, connected economy.

Connecting Communities: Infrastructure Development

Infrastructure development is another undeniable game-changer.

President Museveni has personally pledged to tarmac key roads such as the Myanzi-Kassanda-Bukuya-Kiboga route, directly connecting our farmers to bigger markets and drastically reducing transport costs. Electricity extensions and internet upgrades are actively ongoing, boosting local businesses, education, and overall quality of life. These strategic investments are not accidental or coincidental—they flow directly from NRM’s long-term, people-centred vision for rural Uganda.

Reclaiming Our Stronghold: NRM’s Resurgence in Kassanda

In 2021, opposition forces managed to make some inroads here, but the tide has turned decisively and irreversibly in favour of NRM. The massive “Buganda for Museveni” rallies held earlier this year drew thousands of enthusiastic supporters pledging unwavering loyalty, and NRM’s sweeping dominance in recent local elections proves beyond doubt that Kassanda is proudly reclaiming its rightful place as an unshakeable NRM stronghold. Dedicated leaders like MP Dr. Michael Bukenya in Bukuya County exemplify this powerful resurgence.

A Call to Action: Show Gratitude on Rally Day and Election Day

This Wednesday in Bukuya, let us fill the rally grounds to overflowing capacity. Let us demonstrate to the President in the clearest possible way that Kassanda deeply appreciates his tireless efforts and fully trusts him to complete the journey from peace to shared prosperity. A strong, overwhelming vote for Museveni and all NRM flagbearers in 2026 will unlock even more funds for PDM, better roads, upgraded health centres, improved schools, and sustainable jobs.

To our people: Do not be swayed by divisive rhetoric or short-term populism from the opposition. They may talk loudly in urban centres, but they deliver little on the ground in rural areas like ours. NRM, under President Museveni, acts—quietly, consistently, and effectively.

Kassanda’s future is undeniably bright under President Museveni. Let us vote massively for continuity, accelerated development, and national unity. For God and Our Country!

Mike Ssegawa is a veteran journalist and the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Kassanda District.