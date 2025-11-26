President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s nationwide initiative to economically empower grassroots groups has once again taken centre stage, with 300 brand-new motorcycles handed over to boda boda riders under various SACCOs in Kawempe.

The handover ceremony, held at Growers Playground in Kawempe, was officiated by the Director of Crime Intelligence, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Christopher Damulira, who represented the government in delivering the President’s support. The motorcycles were procured using the UGX 100 million that the President injected into each SACCO as part of his broader strategy to boost incomes among low-earning communities.

Addressing hundreds of enthusiastic riders, Maj. Gen. Damulira commended President Museveni’s commitment to uplifting ordinary Ugandans through practical, income-generating tools. He urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the motorcycles, emphasising that the support received should directly translate into better livelihoods, increased savings, and strengthened SACCO structures.

“These motorcycles are a seed—use them to grow your income and support your families. The President has trusted you with resources; it’s now your responsibility to show discipline, hard work, and accountability,” he told the riders.

Maj. Gen. Damulira further appealed to riders to prioritise road safety by adhering strictly to traffic guidelines, acquiring all necessary riding documentation, and ensuring their motorcycles remain in good mechanical condition. He warned against reckless riding and reminded the beneficiaries that indiscipline on the road jeopardises both their lives and the sustainability of the initiative.

“Traffic regulations are not a suggestion. They are the law. For this support to be meaningful, you must ride responsibly,” he stressed.

The senior police officer also cautioned riders against allowing political actors to exploit them for short-term gains, urging them instead to focus on building stable incomes for their families.

“Political rallies will not pay school fees or rent. Concentrate on your work and use these motorcycles to transform your future,” he said.

Local leaders, including the Kawempe Resident City Commissioner (RCC), praised President Museveni for extending direct support to boda boda SACCOs—a sector that employs thousands of youths and forms a critical part of urban mobility. They described the handover as a timely boost that will enhance economic independence and reduce unemployment rates within the community.

One of the leaders present expressed gratitude for witnessing the continued support extended to SACCOs in Bwaise and Wandegeya.

“I am honoured to witness the support given by President Kaguta Museveni to the Bwaise and Wandegeya Parishes boda boda SACCOs. This empowerment programme is changing lives, and we appreciate the consistency,” he noted.

He further praised Maj. Gen. Damulira’s presence and involvement in the initiative, calling it a sign of government seriousness in ensuring that the motorcycles benefit the intended users.

The distributed motorcycles are expected to increase daily earnings for hundreds of riders, strengthen SACCO operations, and promote a culture of savings and investment. SACCO leaders have been tasked with ensuring that the motorcycles are managed transparently and equitably so that the broader membership can benefit.

As riders rode away on their new motorcycles, the event closed with a renewed call for discipline, responsibility, and unity—values that officials said are essential for the long-term success of President Museveni’s empowerment agenda.