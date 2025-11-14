By Edrisa ssentongo

The National social security fund has ignited the whistleblower campaign dubbed protect your future aimed at enabling employees to report employers who are not complying with the remittance of social security contributions to the fund.

The campaign is designed to facilitate collaborative efforts between the fund and it’s members to hold employers accountable who fail to remit their contributions and recover with interest.

The campaign features a revamped web-based platform to report non compliant employers which allows anonymous submissions to protect whistleblower, , increase the NSSF compliance rate and help employees safeguard their future savings.

The campaign has been updated with platforms that allow government Labour inspectors to also report government contractors who fail to contribute and after initial review employers are given an opportunity to comply and settle the matter and they face legal action including prosecution when they don’t comply.

“To create the willingness to save, we have priotized maximizing coverage and contributions and by putting in place an ecosystem of services designed to stimulate and enhance the uptake of voluntary contribution, said Patrick Ayota the NSSF MD.