In an article published by Najib Mulema in Watchdog on November 7, 2025, titled “2026 Elections: Minister Babalanda implores Acholi RDCs to intensify mobilization, ensure President Museveni scores 95 percent,” I agree with the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, that President Museveni has a strong following.

I personally witnessed this during his recent rallies in Butebo and Pallisa districts on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, where thousands of people turned up for the President’s campaign events.

The question to consider is: why is President Museveni drawing such large crowds? One key reason is his action-oriented message to the people. For instance, in Pallisa and Butebo, the President promised residents benefits from the government’s livestock restocking programme, with each eligible household receiving five cows (State House Presidential Press Unit, November 12, 2025).

This message of poverty alleviation and wealth creation is one of the reasons I support Minister Babalanda’s position. Available evidence suggests that President Museveni has a significant impact on the ground and across Uganda.

The implication is clear: President Museveni is likely to win the 2026 presidential elections. However, I urge Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) to aim for 75% of the votes for President Museveni—leaving the remaining percentage for “other candidates”.

Some may wonder what I mean by “other candidates,” but that explanation will be provided in a future article. After all, politics is a competitive game, and achieving 95% in any contest would be unusual.

As Dr. Yusuf Serunkuma, a political theorist, wrote in his Weekly Observer article of February 3, 2021, “Museveni is a very lucky man.” Therefore, since the NRM has a presidential candidate blessed with luck, let that luck—combined with effective mobilization—focus on securing 75% of the votes, with the rest going to other candidates.

Finally, President Museveni’s recent warning to parish and sub-county chiefs and local leaders in the Bukedi Sub-region against excluding youth, women, and persons with disabilities under the Parish Development Model (PDM) is well-timed. This has boosted public confidence in his leadership and will likely help achieve the percentages I am urging Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda and the NRM campaign team to consider.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com