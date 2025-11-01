Western Uganda — At least five people were killed as suspected attackers launched coordinated assaults on Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and police installations across Kasese, Fort Portal, and Bundibugyo districts. The incidents occurred late on Friday, October 31, and into the morning of November 1, 2025.

In Bundibugyo District, the Resident District Commissioner, Rt. Maj. John Mugabirwe, confirmed that two UPDF detachments, Kakuka and Malindi, were targeted. According to the RDC, UPDF soldiers successfully repelled the attackers at Kakuka Detachment, neutralizing five individuals dressed in plain clothes and armed with pangas.

Maj. Mugabirwe clarified that none of the deceased were found with firearms, and he dismissed claims linking the attacks to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels. Security forces are continuing to assess the situation at Malindi Detachment.

In Kasese District, assailants targeted the Kasese Police Barracks and Rughedabara Police Post. Four suspects armed with pangas were shot dead by security forces, and several others were arrested. Details on the operation remain limited as investigations continue.

In Fort Portal City, gunfire broke out at Canon Apollo Core Primary Teachers’ College (PTC). A staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, described how unidentified individuals chased a jogger before soldiers engaged in an exchange of fire. Two bodies were reportedly seen at the school gate following the incident.

Authorities have since intensified security operations in the affected areas. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motives behind the attacks and to identify any additional suspects involved.

Local residents and security officials continue to monitor the situation closely, as the coordinated attacks have raised concerns over potential threats to public safety in western Uganda.