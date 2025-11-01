Kapchorwa and Bukwo districts — At least nine people are feared dead following heavy rains that triggered flooding and landslides in parts of eastern Uganda. The incidents occurred on Friday, October 31, 2025, affecting communities across several sub-counties in the region.

Local authorities reported that the torrential rains caused rivers to overflow, leading to the destruction of homes, roads, and farmlands. Several residents were swept away by fast-moving waters, and rescue teams have been deployed to search for survivors.

District disaster officials warned that the number of casualties could rise as assessments continue in remote and hard-to-reach areas. They urged residents to relocate to safer ground while emergency operations are underway.

In Kapchorwa District, flooding destroyed several homes in Binyiny and Kapsokwony sub-counties. Residents reported losing livestock and property, and some families have been displaced, taking temporary shelter in schools and community centers.

Bukwo District experienced similar challenges, with landslides reported in the Bukwo Town Council area. Roads connecting several villages have been cut off, hampering relief efforts and complicating access for emergency responders.

The National Emergency Coordination and Operations Center (NECOC) is coordinating with district authorities and the Uganda Red Cross to provide relief items, including food, water, and temporary shelter for affected families.

Officials have advised residents to remain vigilant and follow weather updates, noting that additional rains are expected in the region over the coming days. The government has also called on neighboring communities to support relief operations as the search for missing individuals continues.