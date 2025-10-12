On a radio talk show on Radio 8, where I am usually invited as a panelist every weekend, the moderator sought to know the logic behind the sudden change of heart by the National Unity Platform( NUP) to join the IPOD dining table and eat with the “dictator” despite the years of insults to the ruling government and President Museveni in particular. We had anticipated to be with some high ranking NUP members in the studios for the show but these, some Members of Parliament unexpectedly didn’t turn up. Nonetheless, one foot soldier was there to fill in but glaringly inadequate.

Mr Kyagulanyi has already instructed his right hand man, Lewis Rubongoya to make his determined desire to move closer to ” the dictator’s ” IPOD serving table public with a courage that seems to demand his followers and Uganda to forget and move on as if nothing ever happened. For Rubongoya, ” this money is not Museveni’s money but taxpayers” is all he could give to surfice the courageous but insane decision. Surprisingly, the answer Rubongoya and company give in defence only connects to their four year long reasons for dragging their feet on the matter for being its opposite- Its Museveni’s evil money.

But the answer is known to every single Ugandan with half a brain- Money! The new ammendment to the law that provides for the political platform- IPOD recently demands that only active members will receive the funds which NUP had previously received hypocritically without taking part. Now we know that Bobi Wine and his club was literally dragged to the IPOD by who? I can’t mention openly, using the money bait which the strategists behind the plot knew well they couldn’t resist.

Very soon, we shall see the red bereted ” freedom fighters” taking part in the photo moment with the “dictator” which I think will not be a bad spectacle for the majority of Ugandans who mean well for this dear country. Yet this is not the biggest news. The questions that will linger on the minds of the people is whether the protest vote will still go on despite the fact that the top command of the struggle has already given in. The message behind the protest vote is; vote, protect and demand. That means the superiors are very confident of taking power regardless of whether they are declared winners or not. Mr Kyagulanyi has already been rallying the youths to prepare to run down Kampala as soon as they finish casting their votes. Surprisingly, the crusaders have succumbed to the pressure to dialogue with the same people they have told us will be felling within just over two months.

The message is tshere for everyone to see, but maybe not the foot soldiers, unless if someone well intentioned can volunteer to explain. This moneybis partly what has been sponsoring the posh lifestyle your leaders have been enjoying in the most of the videos and pictures you see everywhere on the most expensive yatches across the globe and the luxury weddings and reweddings. It’s the money that has sent their children to the best schools abroad and international schools locally. That explains why at any cost, including breaking the hearts of their innocent followers, they will do anything to keep it flowing, leaving the common foot soldiers on their own.

Ironically, calls have continued calling the youth to pour on the streets, rebel and most certainly get apprehended, die or spend years in incarceration so they can get cheap opportunities to parade your families with petty hand outs to ask for more funding from the white man to further fatten their deep purses.

No one will decide for anyone but the choice is their and plain. You either choose to perish as the price for the greedy political players to feed your blood to their pockets to facilitate their children to enjoy the luxuries of this world, or you get the reality, settle and partake in the various economic empowerment programs put in place by the government to Thrive.

The writer is the Assistant Resident City Commissioner for Nyendo Mukungwe City Division Masaka