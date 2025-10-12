Gulu – In a heartfelt tribute to a visionary businessman and rally enthusiast, Gulu City Council has resolved to name a major road near Pece Stadium after the late Rajiv Ruparelia, celebrating his pivotal role in boosting Uganda’s sports tourism and community upliftment.

The announcement came during a special council session on Saturday, hot on the heels of the electrifying Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Rally, which transformed the northern city into a hive of adrenaline-fueled excitement over the Independence Day weekend. Thousands of spectators lined the dusty tracks, witnessing high-octane action that blended fierce competition with poignant remembrance. The two-day event, held from October 10 to 12 as the sixth round of the 2025 Uganda National Rally Championship (NRC), covered a grueling 260.88 kilometers across challenging stages like Noblakes, Wobbly, and a Super Special Stage dedicated to Ruparelia himself.

Organized by the Central Motor Club (CMC) in honor of Ruparelia, who tragically passed away in a car accident along Kampala’s Southern Bypass in May 2025 at age 35, the rally drew top talents from across the country. Duncan Mubiru, known as ‘Kikankane’, roared to victory with a blistering total time of 01:04:10.9, edging out rivals in a display of precision and grit. Nicolas Kalyango secured second, while the podium rounded out with strong performances that underscored the growing depth in Ugandan motorsport.

Gulu City Mayor Alfred Okwonga, who proposed the resolution, hailed it as a fitting emblem of gratitude. “Rajiv believed in building communities through sport, and his energy brought life to our city,” Okwonga said during the sitting. “Naming this road after him is a symbol of how his legacy continues to inspire northern Uganda.” The stretch, strategically located near Pece Stadium—a key rally hub—will be dubbed “Rajiv Ruparelia Road,” pending formal approval from the Ministry of Local Government.

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Rajiv’s father and a prominent Ugandan tycoon, expressed profound appreciation for the gesture. Accompanied by his wife Jyotsna at the rally’s flag-off during the Gulu City Oktoberfest, Sudhir noted, “Incredibly touched and grateful to the Gulu City Council for this lasting honor. Naming a road after our dear brother, Rajiv Ruparelia, is a beautiful tribute that ensures his memory lives on in the community.” The family’s Ruparelia Foundation has long championed youth empowerment, with initiatives in sports and social programs that have rippled across the nation.

Beyond the races, the memorial carried forward Ruparelia’s ethos of giving back. Organizers drilled a borehole and planted trees in Gulu, addressing water scarcity and environmental concerns in a nod to his holistic approach to development. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem, addressing crowds at Pece Stadium, urged Ugandans to emulate Ruparelia’s transformative impact on the economy through innovation and passion.

Rajiv, son of business magnate Sudhir Ruparelia, was no stranger to the roar of engines. A seasoned rally driver and active patron of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), he infused the sport with vibrancy, sponsoring events and mentoring young talents. His ventures extended to real estate and philanthropy, embodying a commitment to sustainable growth that aligned seamlessly with Gulu’s aspirations for tourism revival.

Social media buzzed with admiration, from photographers capturing airborne beasts on Gulu’s tracks to fans hailing the rally’s fusion of speed and solidarity. “A legacy that lives beyond the track,” one attendee posted, encapsulating the sentiment as engines faded and echoes of tribute lingered.

This honor positions Gulu as a beacon for adventure tourism, potentially drawing more events to the north and amplifying Ruparelia’s vision of a united, thriving Uganda. As signage plans advance, the road will not just guide travelers but pave a path for enduring inspiration.