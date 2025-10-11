President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the NRM Presidential Flagbearer, has energized a massive crowd during a campaign rally today in Nebbi District.

He was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports , Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni.

The rally began with prayers led by His Grace Archbishop Luke Orombi, who asked for a peaceful election period and for the continued unity and prosperity of Uganda.

Thousands of excited supporters filled the venue, waving flags, singing, and cheering as the President addressed the crowd. The atmosphere was full of energy as he shared his vision for keeping Uganda peaceful, improving development, and ensuring stability across the country.

The campaign is running under the theme: “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status”.

Speaking first, Maama Janet reminded Ugandans of the importance of safeguarding the peace that the country enjoys.

“We are in an electoral season. Every person who has a vote carries a responsibility , to vote for peace, to vote for stability, and to vote for continued progress,” she said.

“Some of you may not know where Uganda has come from. Do not play with the peace and freedom God has given us. Development, prosperity, and transformation all depend on the peace and freedom we enjoy today.”

Her remarks set the stage for the President to address his supporters, highlighting his achievements and plans for the next term.

NRM Brings Peace, Unity and Development:

President Museveni reflected on his life-long service to Uganda, emphasizing his role as the NRM Presidential Flagbearer.

“For 65 years, NRM has been working to unite and develop Uganda. As your Presidential Flagbearer, I am here to continue this mission,” he said.

“I congratulate my young brother, His Grace Archbishop Luke Orombi upon reaching 76 years old. I am 81, and of those years, 65 have been dedicated to Uganda and Africa.”

The President credited Uganda’s long-standing peace to NRM’s ideology, which rejects division by tribe, religion, or gender.

“In the past, political parties were divided along religious or tribal lines. That is why no party could win a majority at independence. NRM built a national movement that unites all Ugandans,” he said.

This unity, he noted, has allowed Uganda to build strong institutions like the army, judiciary, and state administrative systems.

Infrastructure and Development in West Nile:

President Museveni highlighted NRM’s achievements in roads, electricity, water, and communications.

“Even when resources were limited, we made sure the road from Karuma reached here. I am delighted that West Nile is now fully connected to the national electricity grid all the way to Koboko. We are also working on the Nebbi–Goli road,” he said.

He added that Uganda has seen a remarkable leap in telecommunications.

“When NRM came to government, there were only 23,000 telephone lines. Today, we have 28 million telephones.”

On social services, the President celebrated progress in education and health but emphasized ongoing needs.

“In the 1960s, there were no A-Level schools in Northern Uganda. Today, Nebbi alone has eight. This is progress, but we are not done,” he said.

“In the next government, we will enforce free education, increase teachers by 50,000, and ensure every parish has a primary school and every sub-county a secondary school.”

He also committed to completing health facilities in all sub-counties.

“Out of 16 sub-counties, 10 have health centers. We shall ensure the remaining six also have access to quality health services,” he pledged.

President Museveni reiterated that true development must translate into household wealth.

“Some leaders talk about development like roads, hospitals, schools but people go home to poverty. The Parish Development Model (PDM) is designed to bring wealth to every household,” he said.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, Hon. Hamson Obua, praised President Museveni as “the pacifier of peace in northern Uganda.”

“When we talk of peace and development in Northern Uganda, it is only President Museveni who has delivered. He is dependable, reliable, and the guarantor of stability,” he said.

Hon. Emmanuel Urombi, NRM District Chairman, thanked the President for his leadership and development programs.

“Over 300 youth trained in the Presidential Skilling Hub.The district’s connection to the national grid has opened doors for agro-industrial growth,” he said.

Nebbi District, with a population of 299,398 and 63 parishes, has made remarkable progress under government programs.

Through the Parish Development Model, the district has received Shs 18.6bn, benefiting over 20,000 households. The district also boasts 89 government primary schools, 7 secondary schools, and four new Seed Secondary Schools are under construction.

In conclusion, President Museveni appealed to the people of Nebbi to vote for the NRM Parliamentary Flagbearers and support the NRM to safeguard the country’s hard-earned gains.

“I urge the people of Nebbi to vote for our NRM Members of Parliament and support the NRM across the board to represent you well . Let us protect the peace, freedom, and development we have built together,” he said.

The event was also graced by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders,among others.