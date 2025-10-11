President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni yesterday evening joined the family of the late John Kazoora to pay tribute to Mathew Richard Rubahama Kazoora at their family home in Makindye, Kampala.

The late Mathew, aged 63, died on 1st September 2025 in London. He was born to the late John Kazoora and Gwendine, and was the second born of five children: Max, Vanessa, Susan and Mark.

Mathew pursued a Degree in Law and Sociology and later advanced with a Master’s in International Relations from the United Kingdom.

In his heartfelt speech, President Museveni expressed gratitude to the late John Kazoora for his contributions while alive and recalled memories connected to the compound.

“I’m here in this compound after a very long time. On 4th February, 1981, Maama left me here with Patience and Diana and went through the airport to Nairobi but she had some drama at the airport earlier alone. Ms. Kakwano had taken Muhoozi and Natasha through the land border through Malaba,this was in order to get out of the way because we were planning to attack kabamba on the 6th of February so when she left ,on 5th,I spent the whole day here and in town but later left at around 5 O’clock to follow the men group which was going to attack,I don’t know whether I have been back here again here but that’s what I remember about this place,” President Museveni said.

“Because the government came to know that I had sprung from here they came and damaged the house, when John was alive we tried to repair it, I don’t remember the details very well but we have always been ready to repair it because John played a very big role in our struggle so I felt I should correct this because John contributed a lot in our struggle,” he emphasised.

President Museveni went on to speak about building a family legacy, and cautioned the family about internal division. He urged the Kazoora family to repent, forgive and reconcile.

“Now that you have seen this tragedy of how Mathew died,therefore now,the only requirement you need is repenting, forgiving one another,reconciling and forgetting.”

“Therefore,I think on a wider society,with these what we call modernity,you need to go back to some basics about life ,family, blackhood and fraternity , so that we avoid damage because people die,Henry ford who invented automobile died long time but even if you go today you find the Ford company working,”he said.

He also advised all Ugandans on inheritance and family wealth.

”And I have been telling all Ugandans the capitalistic smart way of inheritance where they started using shares instead of physical division. How are you going to divide these properties,this is one property,how are you going to divide it , he asked? Why don’t you take it all of you as a family company and you have shares. If it’s like a hotel for instance,” he urged.

“So I think the death of Mathew will be meaningful if we learn from it whatever mistakes that were made,if they are corrected then it will be remembered that Mathew’s death was a turning point for the Kazoora family.”

On her part, Maama Janet thanked President Museveni for assisting to bring Mathew’s body back home.

“I want to thank Mzee for enabling us to bring Mathew’s body back home which gives us a chance to see Mathew’s body at Makindye for the last time,”she said.

“This is the only home Mathew ever knew in Uganda. It’s where he grew up and spent his childhood and what a happy time that was ! Therefore, that’s why I so much wanted his body to come here for the last time before going to Mbarara for the funeral. I thought it was necessary for us to meet here for the last time to mourn Mathew’s death together and bid farewell and I thank God that we could do this.”

Maama Janet related her remarks to the theme of the prayer breakfast “the power of forgiveness and reconciliation” and urged the mourners to believe in God and to allow God to lead them to forgiveness.

“It was my prayer that you allow God to lead you to forgive each other and may Mathew’s death be a turning point for all of you to bring you back together to forgive and reconcile as children of the same father and mother.”

She called for unity among the remaining siblings so that the property their parents left behind becomes a blessing and, in a sombre tone, encouraged them to believe in God to fulfil their life purposes.

“Mathew was a very good friend of mine ,but we have had a problem since your parents died trying to pull you together as you pull yourselves apart and it’s been very painful,”she emphasised.

The event was also attended by Hon. Sam Kutesa, family members, among other mourners.