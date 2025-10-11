The National Medical Stores (NMS), in partnership with the Special Forces Command (SFC), has renovated key facilities at Nsamizi Army Primary School to improve the learning environment for pupils.

The renovated structures, which include two blocks; each accommodating three classrooms, a dormitory and a toilet facility, were officially handed over to the SFC leadership and the school administration on Friday, 10th October 2025.

During a brief handover ceremony, NMS General Manager Mr. Moses Kamabare said they were moved to intervene after learning about the poor state of the school.

“When we visited, we realized the situation was truly dire. Though funds were limited, we worked hard to make this renovation possible,” he explained.

Mr. Kamabare noted that children cannot perform well in uncomfortable conditions and emphasized that a conducive environment inspires hope and better results.

He also pledged continued support, saying NMS would return to renovate the remaining structures when funds allow.

The Chief Guest, Col. John Mango Baraza, the Director of Human Resource Management- SFC, who represented the SFC Commander Maj. Gen. David Mugisha, commended NMS for their generosity and commitment.

He appreciated the partnership and encouraged them to continue supporting the school whenever called upon.

Col. Baraza also lauded Maj. Emmanuel Abaho, the Acting Director of Education and Sports at SFC, for identifying and engaging with NMS to make this project a success.

In his remarks, Maj. Abaho thanked NMS for their initiative and for renovating a significant portion of the school’s classroom blocks and sanitation facilities.

The event was attended by representatives from NMS, SFC senior and junior officers, and the school administration.