The First National Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo has commended the ghetto youth in Busoga subregion for shunning opposition politicians with selfish interests.

He said some selfish opposition politicians wanted to use the youth to commit crime especially in this election period but the youth shunned them.

Al-Hajji Kigongo made the remarks today while meeting ghetto youth leaders at Mafubira, Jinja City North Division. In the recent past, Mafubira had the highest crime rate in Jinja city.

During the meeting the ghetto SACCOs were flagged off to dispatch the funds to the eligible beneficiaries.

He also requested the ghetto youth who benefited from the Shs100 million empowerment fund given to the 12 ghetto youth SACCOs in Busoga to use the funds well, in order to uplift their livelihoods.

“If you use the funds well, the government will give you more financial support,” he assured.

On the other hand, Al-Hajji Kigongo thanked the ghetto youth for supporting the NRM government and requested them to vote for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and other party candidates in the forthcoming elections for continued development.

The Director of Crime Intelligence, also coordinator of the ghetto structures project, Maj. Gen Christopher Ddamulira thanked President Museveni for fulfilling and extending financial support to the ghetto SACCOs in Busoga.

He also thanked some ghetto youth for being peaceful and law-abiding citizens and assured them that police will work with them to fight crime in the ghettos.

“For those who are persistent to change and still getting involved in crime we shall arrest you,” he assured.

Maj. Gen. Ddamulira further hailed the Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda for being a good coordinator and mobiliser.

On his part, Haji Kirunda assured Al-Hajji Kigongo of peace and security in the sub-region especially during this electoral process period.

He also appealed to the government to add more ghetto youth funds to Jinja City because the city has two District-like divisions with many ghettos which are densely populated.

Additionally, Haji Kirunda requested the ghetto youth to vote for President Museveni so that he consolidates the achievements of the NRM party.

He reminded them that the President has always associated with the ghetto people, citing an example of Zubairi Bakari who he worked with closely during the FRONASA days in the 1970s.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (D/RCC) of Jinja City North Division, Mr. Hamis Kiganira requested for a government Ambulance and police patrol for easy response to assistance calls from citizens.