Busoga’s reputation is taking a hit due to alarming rates of teenage pregnancy and the Senior Presidential advisor (SPA) in charge of Poverty Alleviation Florence Mutyabule is sounding alarm.

Frustrated with the region’s high rates of school drop outs, poverty and social ills, Mrs. Mutyabule is calling upon individuals, parents and institutions like churches and mosques as well as the Busoga kingdom to revitalize their efforts in sensitizing the community on the dangers of teenage pregnancy.

“…we need to reignite the fire and work together to address this menace which is increasingly became an embarrassment to many of us prompting people in other regions to think we are not a serious group…”, Mutyabule remarks.

Hon. Florence Mutyabule now issues a heartfelt appeal to parents to take an active role in their children’s lives, particularly girls, to educate them on reproductive health.

The veteran headteacher and former lawmaker who represented the people of Namutumba in the 9th Parliament (2011-1016), also stressed the need to involve the boy child in the conversation as they are often the ones responsible for impregnating the young girls.

However, while the girls are girls are left to suffer the consequences, often being forced to drop out of school and return home to face stigma and hardship, the boys are frequently allowed to continue their education, sometimes even transferring to other schools without consequences.

This disparity, she argues perpetuates a cycle of inequality, impunity and injustice hence the need for everyone to tackle it head-on.

Quoting celebrated Makerere University’s School of Public Health Population Studies and Biostatistics expert, Prof Frederick Edward Makumbi who once said that: “any drop in adolescent pregnancy is important because it implies a smaller proportion of adolescents will need to be supported through the adverse social and health outcomes of teenage pregnancy or early childbearing…”, Mutyabule is calling for action.

“…we are tired of statistics and reports that only serve to highlight our failures, it is time for action, not just words, we need stakeholders to move beyond boardroom meetings and resolution that gather dust on shelves…”, Mrs. Mutyabule appeals.

This plea comes in response to alarming reports of rising teenage pregnancies in Uganda, with Busoga being one of the most affected regions.

Hon. Mutyabule’s loud and clear appeal emphasizes the need for parents to engage with their children, especially girls who are mothers of the nation, on reproductive health issues.

She says this is crucial in preventing teenage pregnancies and ensuring girls can reach their full potential.

What Is Teenage Pregnancy?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), teenage pregnancy, also known as adolescent pregnancy, refers to pregnancy in females under the age of 20.

This definition encompasses girls and young women who become pregnant during their adolescence, typically between the ages of 13 and 19.

The WHO highlights that teenage pregnancy is a notable public health concern, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where it can have serious health, social, and economic consequences for both the mother and child.

According to the Uganda Annual Health Sector Performance Report 2023/24, teenage pregnancy remains a serious concern particularly in the Busoga region.

Teenage pregnancy is the leading killer of girls aged 15-19 years in Uganda and Busoga bears a disproportionate burden of teenage pregnancy with girls as young as 13 years old becoming pregnant.

Experts say teenage pregnancy is not just a health issue but also a development crisis, a gender equality issue and a barrier to realizing the full potential of girls and society.

Latest reports indicate that Uganda has one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in Sub-Saharan Africa, with approximately 23-25% of girls aged 15-19 having already given birth or being pregnant with their first child.

According to the National Strategy To End Child marriage and Teenage Pregnancy, the national average stands at 24% which is highest in the EAC region.

Teenage pregnancy rates are higher in rural areas at 25%, compared to 21%in urban areas. On maternal mortality, teenage girls account for 17.2% of maternal mortality ratio standing at 336 deaths per 100,000 live births.

To make it more annoying is that Busoga region bears a disproportionate burden, with many girls dropping out of school due to pregnancy.

Busoga kingdom has launched several initiatives to combat teenage pregnancy in the region.

Some of the notable initiatives include Abasaadha ne’Mpango campaign which is a community-driven initiative that aims to engage men and boys in addressing the root causes of teenage pregnancies. Some of the factors are poverty, lack of parental involvement, peer pressure, internet and limited access to reproductive health services.

The campaign is supported by telecom giant MTN Uganda and UNICEF Uganda.

The other initiative is MTN Busoga Masaza Cup which isa sports tournament that promotes healthy behaviors and provides a platform for peer educators to engage youths on issues related to teenage pregnancy.

There is also the Busoga Bicycle Races which is a cycling event that aims to sensitize the community about dangers of teenage pregnancy and promotes positive behaviors.

Busoga kingdom under HRH William Wilberforce K Nadiope Gabula IV has also partnered with UNICEF and UNFPA to support adolescent girls’ education and reduce school dropouts. The partnerships include community-based initiatives, policy reviews and targeted interventions.

It should also be noted that the Kyabazinga has been appointed as a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador to lead the fight against teenage pregnancy in Busoga and Uganda as a whole.

He works with UN agencies and other partners to address the root causes of teenage pregnancy and promote healthy behaviors.

These initiatives and others demonstrate the Busoga kingdom’s commitment to addressing the issue of teenage pregnancy in the region.

Busoga has for decades been plagued by various health challenges, earning concerns from medical and professionals and authorities.

The region’s disease burden is attributed to several factors including high prevalence of Sickle Cell disease, Tungiasis (jiggers)infestation, malnutrition and other health issues, and experts have always urged residents especially the elderly, children and expectant mothers to seek medical check-ups.