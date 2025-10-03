The fight against corruption has gained momentum in the Karamoja Sub-Region as the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) begins training students in integrity and civic responsibility.

The training, which started on 2nd October,2025 at Lolachat Seed Secondary School in Nabilatuk District with students from Arengeseip Secondary School and Lolachat Seed Secondary School, will extend to four districts: Nabilatuk, Moroto, Nakapiripirit, and Napak.

During the opening session at Lolachat Seed Secondary School, Ms. Achia Mary Lorot, the Assistant District Education Officer of Nabilatuk, applauded KACC for its efforts and urged students to uphold integrity in their daily lives.

The sessions cover key topics such as integrity, citizenship, civic engagement, leadership, and transparency.

Speaking during the training, Ms. Mary Lucy Lokwi, the Training Officer, emphasized that schools are critical spaces where values are nurtured.

“These trainings help instill integrity, honesty, and accountability in students. Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, civil servants, business people, and parents. If they are trained early, they are more likely to make ethical choices in the future,” she explained.

Adding her voice, Opuwa Beck Faith, a youth volunteer with KACC, noted that students can play an influential role in shaping communities.

“Students can inspire their peers and even their families by sharing what they learn about fighting corruption,” she said.

KACC is currently implementing several initiatives across the Karamoja Sub-Region, including training community monitors, establishing District Integrity Promotion Forums, conducting youth trainings, and promoting the use of tools such as the Contract Monitoring System and the Citizens’ Feedback Platform.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition, extended gratitude to development partners for supporting the organization’s work and commended the Nabilatuk District Local Government for its strong partnership and recognition of the vital role played by civil society organizations.