Kampala, Uganda – In a bold step toward enhancing efficiency and adaptability across Uganda’s public sector, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has spearheaded a proactive reshuffle of government Public Relations Officers (PROs), fostering fresh perspectives and renewed energy in key ministries. This initiative, rooted in President Yoweri Museveni’s visionary 2023 directive to promote mobility among long-serving civil servants, underscores the government’s commitment to a vibrant, responsive bureaucracy that serves all Ugandans with excellence.

The momentum began in July 2024 with an empowering training workshop at the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications in Nakawa, Kampala. Led by the dynamic Permanent Secretary, Dr. Amina Zawede, the session equipped over 100 communicators with cutting-edge skills in information management and dissemination—vital tools as the nation gears up for the electioneering period starting in September. Dr. Zawede, a beacon of forward-thinking leadership, emphasized the empowering potential of these deployments: “Under the public service standing orders, all government communicators will be deployed and supervised by the Ministry of ICT. No communicator should be surprised when reshuffles are announced.” Her message? Embrace change as an opportunity for growth and innovation.

Fast-forward to August 2024, when the Ministry rolled out strategic transfers, injecting new talent into diverse portfolios. Trailblazers like Jesse Ofwoni transitioned seamlessly from the Ministry of ICT to the Ministry of Agriculture as a communication officer, poised to amplify agricultural narratives with his expertise. Daisy Nakandi, stepping in from the Uganda Lands Commission, brings her sharp insights to ICT, ensuring continuity and elevation. Similarly, Gladys Kajura’s move from Agriculture to Mulago Referral Hospital as PRO promises to strengthen health communications, while Simon Peter Jamba’s deployment from the Judiciary to Mulago Specialized Hospital bolsters specialized outreach efforts.

These transitions exemplify the government’s dedication to cross-pollinating skills, ensuring that every ministry benefits from a mosaic of experiences. As one enthusiastic ICT official highlighted, this mobility counters complacency, allowing seasoned professionals to thrive in new environments: “Some PROs have been in their roles for years, building comfort, but these shifts open doors to broader impact—think of the vibrant ideas they’ll bring to ‘new horizons’ like agriculture or health.”

Of course, evolution isn’t without its teething moments, and a few have paused to navigate the nuances of their transitions

“The ministry is undergoing exciting integrations… we’re still recruiting and building stronger teams.” One of the communication officers who refused a transfer said.

One Communication officer Pius Mwinganisa, is destined to join Works and Transport ministry.

This reshuffle isn’t just administrative—it’s a catalyst for progress. By aligning with public service standing orders, the ICT Ministry is cultivating a culture of accountability and high performance, where every communicator shines brighter in service to the nation. As Dr. Zawede’s proactive guidance continues to inspire, insiders applaud the initiative’s ripple effects: enhanced press releases, sharper public engagement, and a bureaucracy that’s agile and attuned to Uganda’s evolving needs.

President Museveni’s foresight in championing such reforms continues to pay dividends, positioning Uganda’s public sector as a model of adaptability and unity. As these PROs settle into their empowered roles, the nation looks forward to even stronger stories of service, innovation, and shared success. After all, in the spirit of a united Uganda, every move forward is a win for all.