KAMPALA, Uganda – In the heart of East Africa, Uganda’s hospitality and tourism sector is experiencing a renaissance, fueled by visionary investors who are transforming the “Pearl of Africa” into a premier destination for luxury stays, wildlife safaris, and international conferences.

From local tycoons dominating the skyline of Kampala to international firms injecting millions into national parks, Watchdog Uganda delves into the top 10 biggest investors shaping this vibrant industry. Drawing from recent developments and industry insights, this feature highlights their portfolios, investments, and impact on Uganda’s economic landscape.

With tourism contributing nearly 10% to the nation’s GDP, these key players are not just building hotels and lodges—they’re crafting experiences that draw global visitors while creating thousands of jobs and boosting conservation efforts.

1. Sudhir Ruparelia – Ruparelia Group

As Uganda’s wealthiest businessman and chairman of the Ruparelia and Speke Groups, Sudhir Ruparelia stands unrivaled in the hospitality arena.

His empire includes flagship properties like Speke Resort Munyonyo, Speke Hotel Kampala, Kabira Country Club, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, and Dolphin Suites. These venues have revolutionized the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market, with the Speke Resort Convention Centre—built in partnership with the government—hosting global summits.

Ruparelia’s investments extend to eco-tourism, including lifelong support for Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary and the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre. His consistent top rankings in hotel grading exercises underscore his dominance, making him a cornerstone of Uganda’s tourism growth.

2. Patrick Bitature – Simba Group