KAMPALA, Uganda – In the heart of East Africa, Uganda’s hospitality and tourism sector is experiencing a renaissance, fueled by visionary investors who are transforming the “Pearl of Africa” into a premier destination for luxury stays, wildlife safaris, and international conferences.
With tourism contributing nearly 10% to the nation’s GDP, these key players are not just building hotels and lodges—they’re crafting experiences that draw global visitors while creating thousands of jobs and boosting conservation efforts.
From local tycoons dominating the skyline of Kampala to international firms injecting millions into national parks, Watchdog Uganda delves into the top 10 biggest investors shaping this vibrant industry. Drawing from recent developments and industry insights, this feature highlights their portfolios, investments, and impact on Uganda’s economic landscape.
1. Sudhir Ruparelia – Ruparelia Group
As Uganda’s wealthiest businessman and chairman of the Ruparelia and Speke Groups, Sudhir Ruparelia stands unrivaled in the hospitality arena.
His empire includes flagship properties like Speke Resort Munyonyo, Speke Hotel Kampala, Kabira Country Club, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, and Dolphin Suites. These venues have revolutionized the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market, with the Speke Resort Convention Centre—built in partnership with the government—hosting global summits.
Ruparelia’s investments extend to eco-tourism, including lifelong support for Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary and the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre. His consistent top rankings in hotel grading exercises underscore his dominance, making him a cornerstone of Uganda’s tourism growth.
2. Patrick Bitature – Simba Group
Patrick Bitature, a prominent entrepreneur and chairman of Simba Group, has carved out a significant niche in upscale hospitality.
His portfolio boasts the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala, Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz. Commended for elevating Uganda’s hospitality standards, Bitature’s properties cater to business travelers and tourists, blending luxury with strategic locations.
His investments have been pivotal in attracting international visitors, further solidified by partnerships with global brands like Marriott.
3. Karim Hirji – Imperial Hotels Group
Karim Hirji, one of Uganda’s wealthiest individuals, leads the Imperial Hotels Group, a privately owned chain with six properties across Kampala and Entebbe.
Key assets include Imperial Royale Hotel, Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel, Imperial Golf View Hotel, and Imperial Resort Beach Hotel.
Hirji’s focus on mid-to-luxury accommodations has made his group a staple for both leisure and business guests, contributing to the sector’s diversity and resilience.
4. Madhvani Group
The Madhvani Group, one of Uganda’s oldest conglomerates with assets exceeding $1 billion, has made substantial inroads into tourism through its Marasa Africa division.
Investments include Paraa Safari Lodge, Mweya Safari Lodge, Chobe Safari Lodge in Murchison Falls National Park, Silverback Lodge in Bwindi, and the recently leased Ripon Falls Hotel.
With a history of rehabilitating prime safari destinations, the group emphasizes eco-friendly luxury, drawing adventure seekers to Uganda’s national parks.
Their cross-border expansions into Kenya and Rwanda highlight their regional influence.
5. Mohammed Hamid – Aya Group
Mohammed Hamid, founder and chairman of Aya Group, made headlines with his $300 million investment in the Pearl of Africa Hotel in Kampala—a towering luxury landmark that redefined urban hospitality.
The group’s annual revenues hit $300 million, with the hotel serving as a hub for high-end conferences and stays. Hamid’s vision focuses on blending opulence with accessibility, positioning Uganda as a competitive player in African tourism.
6. Haliburg Group
Dubai-based Haliburg Group is injecting over $122 million into Uganda’s tourism infrastructure, targeting high-end hotels in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Queen Elizabeth National Park, and Murchison Falls National Park.
Through subsidiary One Nature Hotels and Resorts, they’ve committed an initial $11 million for ultra-luxury villas and boat services, emphasizing sustainable designs that harmonize with the environment.
This foreign direct investment signals growing international confidence in Uganda’s wildlife tourism potential.
7. Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN)
The Aga Khan Development Network has long been a key investor through its Serena Hotels brand, operating the Kampala Serena Hotel and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.
These five-star properties blend cultural heritage with modern amenities, attracting elite travelers. AKDN’s broader focus on economic development includes job creation and community upliftment, making it a socially conscious force in Uganda’s hospitality scene.
8. Amos Wekesa – Uganda Lodges / Great Lakes Safaris.
Amos Wekesa, a trailblazing local investor, owns a chain of eco-lodges under Uganda Lodges, including Primate Lodge Kibale, Elephant Plains in Queen Elizabeth National Park, Budongo Eco Lodge, Ishasha Jungle Lodge, and Simba Safari Camp.
His investments prioritize sustainable tourism, offering immersive experiences in Uganda’s forests and savannas. Wekesa’s advocacy for the sector has earned him recognition as a champion of responsible growth.
9. Fontis Hospitality Group
Newly launched in Uganda, Fontis Hospitality Group—co-founded by Barry Clemens and Kim Gyeong—is poised for rapid expansion with services spanning hotel management, concept design, and funding partnerships.
Building on the success of Fontis Residences Hotel, the group aims to create sustainable assets across East Africa, tapping into Uganda’s booming visitor economy. Their entry marks a fresh wave of innovative investment.
10. Sharjah Chamber of Commerce (UAE)
Representing UAE interests, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce signed a deal to build Uganda’s third international airport near Kidepo Valley National Park, with construction underway since August 2024.
This infrastructure investment, valued in the hundreds of millions, will enhance accessibility to remote tourism hotspots, boosting overall sector growth.As Uganda’s tourism rebounds post-pandemic, these investors are at the forefront, blending ambition with sustainability. However, challenges like infrastructure gaps and competition from neighboring countries persist. Industry experts call for continued government support to sustain this momentum.
With events like the Giants Club Conservation and Tourism Investment Forum amplifying opportunities, the future looks bright for Uganda’s hospitality horizon.
