President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today officiated at the inauguration of the Aga Khan University and commencement of the construction of the Aga Khan Hospital in Nakawa Division, Kampala city.

During the ceremony, President Museveni assured private and foreign investors of protective legislation for their investments in Uganda. He explained that the Uganda government is committed to ensuring a thriving private sector by providing an enabling environment that fosters business growth.

The President recounted the development impact of the Ismaili community and Aga Khan Development Network to Uganda in the past before the expulsion of foreigners in the 1970s by Idi Amin that led to the collapse of Uganda’s economy until the NRM government led the return of expelled foreigners, something that revived Uganda’s economy.

‎President Museveni also commended the Aga Khan Development Network for establishing the university with Smart lecture facilities, simulation laboratory, library and a multipurpose auditorium facility space that meets the timely education demands.

The ‎government of Uganda availed 60 acres of land in Nakawa to Aga Khan Development Network in joint partnership to establish a specialized teaching hospital and a university to address the service deficit on those specialities.

‎President Museveni noted that the presence of the Aga Khan University and Hospital in Uganda will bridge the service gap in those respective domains.

‎‎He however, called upon investors like the Aga Khan to always report corrupt government officials who try to extort money from them and solicit shares in their companies.

On the other hand, President Museveni awarded two prestigious awards to His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V and Princess Zahra Aga Khan for the Aga Khan Development Network’s contribution to Uganda’s socio-economic development. The duo was awarded with highest honors of the Pearl of Africa Grand Master Award and the Grand Commander award respectively.



‎President Museveni stated that the awards match the significant contribution of the Aga Khan Development Network in Uganda.

On her part, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni took the opportunity to acknowledge the great legacy of the Late Highness the Aga Khan, evidenced by the multiple development initiatives spearheaded by him, which Ugandans have greatly benefited from.

Maama Janet noted that this project is the product of a partnership between the Aga Khan Development Network and the government of Uganda.

She expressed sincere gratitude to His Highness the Aga Khan, Princess Zahra, and the entire leadership of Aga Khan Development Network, who have worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.

“The NRM Government has generously provided the University with 60-acres of Land. The Aga Khan University provides the expertise, experience, and together with her partners, the immense investment required for a venture of this magnitude. We are truly grateful for this effort,” she said.

“Your Excellency, as you are aware, our goal as a country, at the University level, has been to expand opportunities, ensure equity and strengthen the role of higher education, as an engine of innovation and national development.”

Maama Janet added that the NRM Government has tirelessly championed the expansion of public university education, so as to widen access and ensure that they build expertise in the country’s human capital, through the delivery of high-quality education for the people.

“This has seen us move from one University to 10 Public Universities and 48 Private Universities,” she said.

“As I speak now, Uganda is hosting the first Regional Ministerial Conference on the East African Common Higher Education Area, which started on Tuesday this week and is closing today. We believe the deliberations from this important regional gathering will make a valuable contribution to the landscape of higher education in the region.”

The First Lady was also pleased to report that through various partnerships, a number of public universities have benefited from new laboratories, libraries, and multipurpose facilities that continue to strengthen teaching, research and innovation.

“In this season, by the grace of God, we have been able to build and rebuild infrastructure in many of our educational institutions and agencies. Just recently we commissioned the refurbished Mary Stuart Hall at Makerere University which is just one of the many new constructions, including the Main Administration building. We laid a foundation stone for the expansion of the National Council for Higher Education offices- our regulatory body for Higher education in the country,” she said.

“The Bible teaches us that “Unless the Lord builds a house, the laborers labor in vain” Therefore, our prayer now is that God, through us, continues to build and rebuild the education sector in our homeland. Like Nehemiah the rebuilder whose hands were strengthened together with his people to rebuild the broken walls of his homeland in just 52 days, our constant prayer is that God continues to strengthen our hands and those of our partners who choose to hold hands with us.”



Maama Janet further noted that they were grateful for the partnership they witnessed today between the NRM Government and the Aga Khan Development Network.

“Again, the Bible acknowledges the importance of partnerships, Ecclesiastes chapter 4, verse 9 states, “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil” There is also a saying that if your want to go fast go alone but if you want to go far, go together,”she stated.

“This partnership therefore, is yet another milestone in promoting quality education in the area of health care. While we are aware that the Aga Khan University is a private facility, I believe the University will continue to uphold His Highness’s spirit of community welfare and service to humanity, through this venture.”

His Highness Aga Khan V was happy to note that the university they were opening revealed the power and design to support the quest for knowledge and so he was grateful for the architects saying that they deserve recognition and gratitude.

His Highness also stated that Aga Khan University and Hospital will pursue positive working relationships with public sectors in Uganda for development.

The President of Aga Khan University, Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin thanked the President for his unwavering support to the institution since inception.

“Your Excellency , you have always told us that we need Education for the economic transformation of the country,”he said.

The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, among other dignitaries.