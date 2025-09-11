The National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Uganda’s industrial growth through targeted agricultural research and innovation.

NARO Director General, Dr. Yona Baguma, said the organisation has strategically positioned research teams across its 16 Public Agricultural Research Institutes to ensure innovations meet the evolving needs of agro-industrialists.

“We are now running market-led breeding lines, where industrialists define the traits they need in raw materials, and our research teams deliver exactly that,” Dr. Baguma explained. He added that the National Agricultural Research Laboratories (NARL) in Kawanda are being strengthened to spearhead industrial support services.

According to Dr. Baguma, most challenges facing agro-industrialists—ranging from the demand for specific traits in raw materials to machinery needs—can be solved within NARO. “We are also developing product prototypes that entrepreneurs can pick up and scale into industries,” he noted.

The remarks were made during a business visit to Psalms Food Industries Limited in Nkoowe, Wakiso District. The company, which has been producing snacks under the Sumz, Krunchables, and Afrikan Harvest brands for 15 years, recently opened a new production plant to meet growing demand.

Mr. Dennis Ngabirano, CEO and co-founder of Psalms Food Industries, highlighted persistent challenges with the quality and quantity of raw materials, which have led to significant production losses. “Quality affects the final product. For example, when different groundnut varieties are mixed, it leads to wastage. On the other hand, inconsistent supply sometimes forces us to shut down machines completely,” he explained.

Ngabirano, however, expressed optimism that these challenges can be addressed through deliberate interventions such as mass seed multiplication and increased farmer access to improved varieties. He applauded NARO for developing improved crops like groundnuts, maize, simsim, and Irish potatoes, which are already serving as raw materials for their products.

Starting out with ripe sweet plantains (gonja), Psalms has expanded to over 30 products, including crisps, baked goods, extruded snacks, peanut butter, and flavored honey. Its brands now cater to diverse consumer segments, from children to health-conscious buyers, and have penetrated regional markets in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, DR Congo, and South Sudan.

“Our mission is to have Psalms products in every household. Research shows Ugandan agro-products have a regional competitive edge due to their superior taste. With NARO as a key ally, we are confident of solving the quality and quantity challenges internally,” Ngabirano said.

NARO’s recent breakthroughs include three groundnut varieties—NARONUT 3R, 4R, and 5R—approved last year for industrial use due to their high nutritional content and suitability for confectionery and paste production. Additionally, new Irish potato varieties (NARO Pot 5–10) have been released, ideal for processing into chips and crisps.

Mr. Narcis Tumushabe, Chairperson of Psalms Food Industries and Managing Director of FICA Seeds, commended NARO for releasing industrial-focused varieties but urged greater efforts in potato production and strengthening extension services to reduce crop mix-ups that complicate processing.

The NARO delegation was led by Dr. Baguma and included Deputy Director General for Agricultural Technology Promotion, Dr. Sadik Kassim, Director Corporate Services, Dr. Stevens Kisaka, and other senior officials.