President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday unveiled Uganda’s “Muliro/Moto Eater” prototype all-terrain firefighting vehicle to a diplomatic delegation from the embassies of the United States of America, the European Union, and Russia at State House, Entebbe.

The Muliro/Moto Eater is a revolutionary all-terrain solution designed to access challenging terrains where traditional fire engines cannot.

The President stated, “As a man of war, I used to fight fires myself; we would put out fires using leafy branches and approach the fire from the back.”

Drawing from his experience and military background, as well as observing wildfires televised worldwide, President Museveni explained that he developed an innovative idea for designing an armoured firefighting tank. This advancement aims not only to tackle bushfires across Uganda’s diverse landscapes but also, as a philanthropist, to extend help to other countries notably affected by wildfires.

“I see wildfires as a significant problem in various parts of the world.

In the USA, towns are often destroyed by wildfires, and similar situations have occurred in Greece, Australia, and Canada,” President Museveni observed.

He further noted that aerial firefighting methods to combat wildfires are often ineffective because “the planes release only small amounts of water,” which is insufficient to control large-scale incidents.

“As a philanthropist, I realised that I needed to help these people. Several years ago, I informed the former American Ambassador, Malac, about my proposal to design a cross-country land-based capacity vehicle that would be the most effective defence against wildfires compared to aircraft that do not have enough capacity,” he added.

In 2023, President Museveni met with representatives from Marcé Industries to propose his innovative solution.

Sharing his wealth of invaluable knowledge blended with indigenous expertise, he said, “As a fighter, I have acquired a lot of knowledge, so I combined my indigenous knowledge and fighting skills to design an armoured prototype firefighting vehicle.”

During a presentation, Jan Petrus Steyn from Marcé Industries shared that, in collaboration with Specialized Concept, they accepted the challenge to design and develop this groundbreaking vehicle and subsequently built a prototype based on President Museveni’s concept. In December 2024, a delegation sent by H.E. President Museveni visited their factory to review the prototype, and a locust spray prevention system was added to the unit.

The prototype possesses all-terrain capability, allowing it to operate on terrains inaccessible to standard fire trucks or vehicles, with a high speed of up to 60 km/h. It is equipped with rubber tracks suitable for both rugged terrain and normal roads, providing superior mobility that enables it to climb hills, navigate obstacles, and cross ditches.

The inspection by the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) and the Ministry of Transport verified the vehicle, which Marcé Industries and Specialized Concept designed and manufactured at their own cost.

During the unveiling of this new vehicle, President Museveni stated it marks a major step forward in Uganda’s efforts to enhance its emergency services, providing a technologically advanced tool for tackling fires and other hazards, as well as promoting business and philanthropy to the outside world.

The presentation ceremony was also attended by the Ugandan team, including Eng. Timothy Tibesigwa, Commissioner of Mechanical Engineering Services at the Ministry of Works and Transport; Eng. Jacob Lumonya, Assistant Commissioner in charge of Equipment; and Eng. Nobert Ogwal. The Marcé Industries team from South Africa included Jan Petrus Steyn, Sheila Nayebare, and Dick Muhwezi.