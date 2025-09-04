President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with China-based consortium proposing to build and develop an international airport in Nyakisharara, Mbarara district.

The meeting took place at State House, Entebbe.

The project, presented to the President by Base 7 Aviation International Academy and their consultants, Hamster Business Solutions, aims to transform the region’s economic landscape.

According to officials from Base 7 Aviation International Academy, Mr. Mugabi Charles and Ms. Alexandria Judith Kyakunzire, three firms will drive the project: Hunan Construction and Investment Engineering company will handle construction, China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute will oversee feasibility and design, and Blackrock Uwekeza will finance and operate the airport on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

President Museveni welcomed the group and pledged support for the construction of an iconic international airport in Mbarara, specifically at Nyakisharara. He said the group should coordinate with the government’s technical team to finalize the project.

The President also emphasized the importance of this infrastructure project, stating that Uganda needs the airport to boost its economy, create jobs, and promote tourism and agriculture.

During the consultants’ presentation, the President interjected with appreciation for the project, reflecting on the area’s history and stressing the need to preserve the environment throughout the development process.

Mr. Bethuel Macharia of Blackrock Uwekeza expressed enthusiasm for financing the entire project, highlighting the potential for significant economic growth.

Consultants, Mr Eddie Kisitu and Mr. Abubakar Kaseruuzi of Hamster Business Solutions showcased the benefits of the airport, including facilitating transit between Latin America, China, Indonesia, and Australia, which would generate enormous revenue for Uganda and the region.

The airport is expected to facilitate regional routes and have a profound impact on Uganda’s economy, with projections suggesting it could triple the country’s economic output. The Project is set to be up and running by 2030 under the President’s initiative: Party and Term Oriented Delivery.