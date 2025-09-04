In recent days, a story circulating online has falsely linked Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, Minister for the Presidency, to a property dispute in Kololo. The article claims that the minister and her son were involved in illegal property transfers and intimidation. These allegations are entirely baseless and clearly intended to tarnish the reputation of a dedicated public servant.

Minister Babalanda has always conducted herself with integrity and professionalism. The claims presented in the story, including alleged WhatsApp messages and threats, have not been verified by any credible source. They appear to be fabricated, and there is no evidence to support them. Attempts to portray the minister as abusing her office are false and misleading.

She has also spoken about her deep respect for First Lady Janet Museveni, making it clear that she could never utter anything negative about her. “Mama Janet is like a mother to me, and I value her so much,” Minister Babalanda has said on several occasions. This personal devotion further proves that the malicious claims being spread are completely out of character and crafted only to damage her image.

It is important for the public to understand that spreading unverified claims can have serious consequences. Hon. Babalanda continues to serve the people of Uganda faithfully, focusing on national development and good governance. This false story undermines trust in public institutions and unfairly attacks a person committed to public service.

Authorities and legal experts have stressed the need for responsible journalism. Publishing unconfirmed allegations without proper investigation can mislead readers and create unnecessary panic. In this case, the so-called “Kololo property scandal” is nothing more than a rumor aimed at damaging the minister’s reputation.

Ugandans are urged to be cautious and to rely on verified sources before accepting sensational claims as truth. Minister Babalanda remains committed to serving the nation and upholding the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and transparency in her role.