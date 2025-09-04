Entebbe, 4th September 2025 – The National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) today entered into a landmark partnership with Ac-Planta Inc., a Tokyo-based agri-bio-venture company, to strengthen collaboration in agricultural research, innovation, technology transfer, and enterprise development.

Ac-Planta, renowned for its pioneering work in bio-stimulants that help plants withstand drought, heat, and salinity, envisions a future where communities around the world enjoy clean water, fresh air, and abundant healthy food. By partnering with NARO, the company seeks to translate its scientific breakthroughs into tangible solutions for Uganda’s agricultural sector and beyond.

The partnership establishes a broad framework for cooperation aimed at improving livelihoods, supporting industrialization, and contributing to sustainable global development. Through this MoU, NARO and Ac-Planta will jointly undertake priority research in crops, forestry, biotechnology, climate-smart agriculture, and agro-industrial technologies, while also exploring new innovations such as digital extension, precision farming, and circular-bioeconomy solutions. The collaboration will also focus on translating technologies into community-ready toolkits and industrial prototypes, enhancing skills and knowledge transfer, and creating opportunities for enterprise incubation and commercialization along agricultural value chains.

A strong emphasis has been placed on human capacity development. Both parties committed to training programs that advance agricultural sciences, engineering, agri-business, and pharma-bio technology. These efforts will be complemented by specialized short-term courses, non-degree programs, and the establishment of technology and skills development centers to benefit farmers and communities across Uganda.

Additionally, the MoU provides for joint initiatives in extension, exhibitions, farm clinics, and policy advocacy, all aimed at accelerating the adoption of innovations and strengthening Uganda’s agricultural systems.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at NARO Headquarters in Entebbe, NARO Director General Dr. Yona Baguma described the agreement as a milestone in leveraging global plant science to address the challenges of climate change and food security.

“This partnership fits very well into our focus on promoting agriculture that is resilient to climate change, as experienced in the current times,” he said. He commended the longstanding cordial relations between Uganda and Japan, which have provided a platform for partnerships between NARO and various Japanese institutions for the benefit of local communities.

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Ac-Planta Inc., Prof. Jong-Myong Kim, who signed the agreement on behalf of his company, expressed optimism about the collaboration.

“Our vision is to contribute to a world of sustainable abundance through plant science. Partnering with NARO allows us to translate our research into practical solutions for communities in Uganda and across the world,” he said.

The signing was also witnessed by the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Takuya Sasayama, who noted that the effects of climate change are now a global concern that requires urgent remedies. He cited record temperatures and other extreme weather events being registered in Japan as evidence of this crisis and pledged stronger cooperation with Uganda to address local climate change impacts.

The Chairperson of the NARO Governing Council, Dr. William Olaho-Mukani, observed that conditions in Japan and Uganda were similar and commended the development of technologies to mitigate these effects, as well as the projected transfer of technologies from Japan to Uganda.

An accomplished scientist himself, Dr. Olaho-Mukani underscored the role of international partnerships in harnessing science, technology, and innovation to build climate-resilient, productive, and sustainable agricultural systems.

NARO scientist Dr. Godfrey Asea called for the establishment of a local factory to produce the technologies in Uganda in order to reduce costs and improve access for farmers.

The event was also attended by directors from NARO in charge of Research Coordination, Agricultural Technology Promotion, Finance, Corporate Services, and Human Resources, as well as officials from Ac-Planta and other stakeholders.