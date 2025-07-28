The Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Maj. Gen. David Mugisha has hailed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his able leadership and endless efforts that have ensured the transformation of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) into a modern and professional army.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander In Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces for his able leadership that has transformed the armed force from a guerrilla based-struggle to a modern and professional institution in the region,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Mugisha made the remarks today while officiating at the retirement ceremony of 52 SFC officers at the SFC Headquarters in Entebbe.

The retirees included eight senior officers and 44 other ranks.

According to Maj. Gen. Mugisha, President Museveni redefined an institutionalised retirement system, ending the days when leaving the army meant disappearing into the shadows.

“Today our brothers and sisters retire honorably, walking out with their heads high and satisfied with the system they have been serving,” he said.

He also commended the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba whose strategic leadership has been very important in the continued modernisation of the UPDF and improvement of the welfare of the officers in the army.

“His commitment to establish a dignified retirement framework has ensured that every soldier upon completion of his service, goes with his pride, dignity and financial support.”

To the gallant retirees, Maj. Gen. Mugisha said as SFC they honour their incredible journey.

“We are here not to nearly mark the end of service of our comrades but to honour a lifetime of sacrifice, commitment and valour. Today we celebrate the retirement of the distinguished group of SFC officers and men who have served our country with unwavering dedication,” he said.

“You have served with courage, integrity and distinction, often in silence, danger and in place many may never know. You defended our sovereignty, our country, protected our leaders and institutions and personified the ethos of the UPDF.”

Maj. Gen. Mugisha further requested the retirees to use their retirement package wisely by venturing into sustainable and modest investments particularly in agriculture and small enterprises to ensure steady income.

“Avoid high risk ventures that may undo your years in service and remain Ambassadors of our values in your communities,”he advised.

“Retirement is not the end but the new beginning, the battlefield may change but the mission continues in your homes, communities and the country at large. I urge you to maintain the discipline and ethos you have held while in service.”

Col. John Mango Baraza, the Director of Human Resource Management SFC, who presented the officers and men of SFC for the award of certificates of service, said retirement/ discharge is one of the personnel functions through proper administration, career management and professional exit.

He said retirement is an important milestone someone can use to start new adventures and get more time with their family and so on.

“Sir, as we strive for professionalisation of the forces, retirement is fundamental since it ensures the balance in having a professional force. It also enables multi-career progression, ensures course continuity, networking with the civilian communities and enables them to invest their retirement packages wisely while still able,” he noted.

“The retiring officers have served their nation with diligence, determination and courage for our motherland Uganda for periods ranging from 16 to 36 years.”

Lt Col. Fred Mwesigwa, the former SFC Director of Communication and ICT, spoke on behalf of five other senior SFC officers who retired with him on 14th July, 2025 at UPDF headquarters in Mbuya.

He thanked President Museveni for his visionary approach towards professionalising the army, saying that the role he has played has been key in shaping the UPDF into an effective and efficient force.

“There has been a remarkable transformation in implementing innovative strategies and modernising our operations, adopting new technologies and methodologies which have greatly enhanced our capabilities to tackle emerging challenges.”

He also advised the retirees to take part in the socio-economic transformation of Uganda and be Ambassadors of the UPDF.

Capt. Emmy Rubonga , who spoke on behalf of the retiring officers of other ranks, thanked the President for his strategic leadership and guidance to UPDF and SFC in particular that has enhanced professionalism of the force.

“For the period we have served in the army, we have gained a lot. To the CDF, we wish him long life because he has endeavored to make the UPDF the best forces in the region and the continent at large,” Capt. Rubonga said.

“The Commander SFC, you have led very well, you are dedicated to the service and development of this country.”

The event was also attended by Brig Gen. Paul Namawa, the Chief of staff SFC, the commander of 3 Special Forces Group, Col. Wilson Bagonza, Brigade commanders, Directors, among others.