President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today met and held discussions with the High Commissioner of Kenya to Uganda, H.E. Joash Maangi, at State House, Entebbe.

The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on matters affecting bilateral relations, especially cross-border cooperation and regional security.

During their meeting, they both acknowledged the long-standing cordial ties between Uganda and Kenya, while also confronting recurring challenges related to the shared border.

President Museveni welcomed the High Commissioner’s update on the situation at Migingo Island, noting : “ We are happy to preserve it for mutual benefit.”

He noted with appreciation the steps Kenya has taken to address past tensions around arrests and local enforcement in the area.

Ambassador Maangi said he had visited the island with a Kenyan delegation and held discussions with local leaders, which helped de-escalate tensions.

“We took note of the issues and we believe we resolved many of the outstanding concerns through dialogue,” he reported.

On the matter of cross-border insecurity and nomadic pastoralist conflicts in the Karamoja–Sebei–Turkana corridor, President Museveni emphasized the need for a long-term shift in mindset and practice.

“We cannot continue with seasonal migrations that cause conflict. We are human beings not wild animals,” the President said.

He urged the communities to consider planned settlements and irrigation-based agriculture, citing Israel’s example of farming in arid conditions.

“This nomadism, I have always said, is a result of ancient backwardness. We must tame nature, not surrender to it,” he stressed.

President Museveni proposed a traditional reconciliation approach to past killings involving security personnel during the conflict.

“In our cultures , we have ceremonies for blood settlement where someone is forgiven upon compensation. Since the individuals responsible may not afford it, the governments and traditional leaders should come together and organize such a ceremony in Moroto,” he said.

Ambassador Maangi acknowledged the President’s insights and added that sensitization efforts on the Kenyan side were ongoing.

“Our people were not fully sensitized like the Ugandan communities, but we have started making progress. Slowly, the message is being understood,” he said.

The Kenyan envoy also reported on his inspection of One-Stop Border Posts (OSBPs), including Busia and Suam and other areas.

“We discovered some laxity on our side and immediately engaged our officials. Uganda is our biggest trading partner, and we won’t allow any disruptions to that relationship,” he said.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to regional integration and smoother cross-border movement of people and goods, saying the issues raised during the meeting would be addressed with urgency.

In conclusion, Ambassador Maangi conveyed warm greetings from President William Ruto and reiterated Kenya’s appreciation for the strong bilateral ties with Uganda.