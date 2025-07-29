Entebbe, Uganda: Entebbe International Airport, Uganda’s primary gateway to the world, faced significant disruptions today as staff from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) launched a strike, demanding the ousting of senior officials accused of incompetence and corruption. The protest, which halted critical airport operations, stems from long-standing grievances over unqualified leadership and systemic inefficiencies, according to striking employees.

The unrest follows President Yoweri Museveni’s June 25 directive to sack 152 UCAA staff members identified as unqualified due to forged academic credentials, a move prompted by an embarrassing incident where Mama Maria Nyerere, widow of late Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere, was trapped in a malfunctioning airport lift for four minutes. The presidential order also called for the dismissal of those responsible for hiring these employees, citing “massive corruption” within UCAA. However, workers claim that the root of the problem lies with top management, who they accuse of enjoying luxurious perks while ignoring operational failures.

Protesters, speaking anonymously to avoid retaliation, alleged that senior UCAA officials, often seen “lounging in air-conditioned offices and indulging in lavish meals,” have failed to address critical issues like outdated infrastructure and alleged extortion by staff. Social media posts circulating today echoed these sentiments, with one viral post on X stating, “UCAA ROT: Paralysis at Entebbe Airport as Staff strike Demanding Removal of Unqualified top Bosses enjoying AC and Sausages.”

The post, while unverified, reflects growing public frustration with the airport’s management.The strike has caused significant delays, with passengers reporting missed flights and chaotic scenes at check-in counters. “This is unacceptable. I’ve been waiting for hours, and no one seems to know what’s happening,” said Sarah Muwanga, a stranded traveler. Despite UCAA’s claims of handling 213,217 passengers in June 2025, the highest in recent years, public confidence in the airport’s operations remains low due to persistent complaints about extortion and inefficiencies.

UCAA’s Director General, Fred Bamwesigye, has yet to issue a direct response to the strike, though the authority previously dismissed similar allegations of misconduct, stating it does not condone extortion and promising internal investigations. Critics, however, argue that these responses are inadequate, pointing to a February 2024 internal probe that uncovered 82 forged academic documents among 2,600 reviewed, indicating deep-seated issues.

The State Minister for Transport, Fred Byamukama, acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating, “The President’s directive is law, and we are taking immediate action to address these governance failures.” Meanwhile, the public awaits clarity on whether the strike will lead to meaningful reforms or further expose the “rot” within UCAA.

As Entebbe Airport struggles to maintain its reputation as a regional hub, the ongoing crisis underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability. The government and UCAA management face mounting pressure to resolve these issues swiftly to restore public trust and ensure seamless operations at Uganda’s key international gateway.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor developments at Entebbe International Airport and provide updates as the situation unfolds.