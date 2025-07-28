President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today bid farewell to Ms. R. Mukami Kariuki, the outgoing World Bank Country Manager for Uganda at State House, Entebbe.

Ms. Kariuki, who assumed her role on August 1, 2021, has led the World Bank’s engagement with the Government of Uganda and overseeing the implementation of key development programs across the country.

In a cordial exchange, President Museveni thanked Ms. Kariuki for her dedicated service and extended his best wishes as she concluded her assignment.

“Thank you so much. I wish you good luck,” the President said.

Ms. Kariuki expressed her gratitude to the President and the Ugandan government for the collaboration extended to her throughout her tenure.

“Your Excellency, I appreciate the support and partnership we have had. It has been a pleasure working with Uganda,” she said.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Qimiao Fan, the World Bank Country Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda, who is based in Nairobi.

Mr. Fan noted the Bank’s keen interest in supporting Uganda’s agricultural transformation, job creation for the youth, and renewable energy development.

“Uganda has great potential. You have fertile soils, abundant sunshine for renewable energy, and a rapidly growing young population that needs jobs,” Mr. Fan said.

He emphasized the need to increase agricultural productivity through strategic investments in irrigation, improved transport networks, and access to better seeds and fertilizers.

“Despite your fertile soils, Uganda’s agricultural productivity remains relatively low. Investing in irrigation and logistics can help farmers access markets more effectively,” he added.

President Museveni responded by highlighting Uganda’s achievements in agricultural research, particularly in seed development and irrigation.

“We already have improved seeds for crops like coffee, bananas, maize, cassava, and potatoes. Our research centers have done their job. The challenge now is funding the uptake and supporting farmers to apply the technologies,” the President said.

He also highlighted the success of Prof. Florence Muranga from Bushenyi, who, through irrigation, harvests 53 tonnes of bananas per acre annually far exceeding the district’s average of 5 tonnes.

President Museveni further underscored the need to shift communities out of wetlands and into sustainable fish farming on the periphery, which would allow the use of swamp water for irrigation while restoring the wetland ecosystem.

“We want to move people from wetlands and support them to do fish farming on the edge. That way, we preserve the wetlands and still use the water for irrigation,” he explained.

He also reflected on the cultural importance of agriculture to Uganda, noting that many of the country’s staple crops such as millet, bananas, and cassava are indigenous and form part of Uganda’s agricultural heritage.

“Agriculture is part of our ancient heritage. These crops are not foreign; they are ours,” the President said.

He concluded by reaffirming the government’s readiness to engage further and collaborate on these areas of interest.