Air Congo Launches Direct Entebbe–Kinshasa Flights, Strengthening Uganda’s $1 Billion DRC Trade Corridor

KAMPALA — On March 22, 2026, a blue-and-white Boeing 737 operated by Air Congo is set to touch down at Entebbe International Airport for the first time, opening a direct air link between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This is more than a new flight route. It is a strategic economic bridge connecting Kampala to its single largest export market.

According to trade figures for the 2024/25 financial year, Uganda’s exports to the DRC rose to approximately $964.5 million, pushing total bilateral trade beyond the $1 billion mark. The DRC has now overtaken traditional regional markets to become Uganda’s top destination for goods — from dairy products and grains to construction materials and manufactured items.

Cutting Through Risk and Delay

Until now, most of this trade has relied heavily on road transport through eastern DRC — routes often disrupted by insecurity, poor infrastructure, and delays at border points. Perishable goods such as milk, fish, fruits, and vegetables are particularly vulnerable, with spoilage cutting into exporters’ profits.

The new direct connection between Kinshasa and Entebbe offers a practical solution.

What takes days by truck can now move within hours by air. Fresher produce means better prices. Faster delivery means stronger contracts. Reduced spoilage means improved incomes for farmers and exporters.

“This is good news amid the chaos,” noted Duncan Abigaba, a former presidential aide, reflecting a widely shared national sentiment that reliable trade corridors are essential for economic stability.

By flying directly into Kinshasa — a metropolitan market of nearly 20 million people — Ugandan exporters can bypass unstable transit zones and deliver goods straight to one of Africa’s fastest-growing urban consumer bases.

Opportunity for Farmers and SMEs

For dairy cooperatives in central Uganda, fruit growers in western districts, and fish processors along Lake Victoria, this development provides confidence to scale production. Predictable logistics encourage long-term supply contracts and investment in better packaging, cold storage, and value addition.

Small and medium enterprises also stand to benefit. Beyond agriculture, Ugandan construction firms, mechanics, service providers, and technicians are eyeing new opportunities in Kinshasa’s expanding urban economy.

The passenger market is equally promising. Business leaders, government officials, and cross-border traders will now enjoy faster travel, boosting commercial coordination between Kampala and Kinshasa.

Healthy Competition in the Skies

Air Congo — a joint venture involving Ethiopian Airlines — is expanding its regional footprint with this new route. Uganda Airlines already operates flights between Entebbe and Kinshasa, and the entry of a second carrier is expected to increase seat capacity, expand cargo space, and potentially lower fares through competition.

This expansion comes at a time when the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is encouraging deeper intra-African trade integration.

A Strategic Economic Signal

The Entebbe–Kinshasa air link sends a clear message: even in a region facing security challenges, targeted infrastructure and aviation partnerships can unlock economic growth.

For Uganda, the DRC is not just a neighbour — it is a lifeline market supporting farmers, manufacturers, and traders across the country. Strengthening that corridor strengthens the national economy.

As the aircraft lifts off from N’djili on March 22, it will symbolize more than a new schedule entry. It will represent resilience, regional integration, and a practical solution to one of East Africa’s most important trade relationships — one direct flight at a time.