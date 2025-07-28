Appreciation Message to His Excellency The President.

To His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda.

I’m writing to express my deepest gratitude for the trust you have placed in me by transferring me from Manafwa District as Deputy Resident District Commissioner (D/RDC) to Kampala city as Deputy Resident City Commissioner (D/RCC) Kawempe Division. I’m humbled by this appointment and I pledge to serve to the best of my knowledge and ability, leveraging my experience and skills to make a meaningful impact in my new role. My commitment to serve the community will be accelerated, and Im eager to work tirelessly to address the needs and concerns of the people of Kawempe Division.

Guided by the principles of Service Beyond Self and People centred leadership, I am ready to work with all stakeholders to bring about positive change and development in the division. I’am committed to changing the political trajectory in Kawempe Division, fostering a spirit of Unity, and promoting the well-being of all residents.

Thank you ,Your Excellency Ssabalwanyi Semalungu, for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to serve. I look forward to making you proud and contributing to the growth and prosperity of Kawempe.

In the coming few weeks after assuming the office, I will come up with a comprehensive plan of Mobilisation For the Division and the city in general, this will be done in consultation with my counterparts from the Divisions of Makindye, Nakawa, Lubaga, kampala central and of course Kawempe.

Finally Your Excellency, allow me to extend my sincere appreciation to the Minister for Presidency, The Honorable Babirye Milly Babalanda, The Secretary office of the president Hajji Yunus Kakande, The Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Hajji Faruk Kirunda , and the Principal Human Resource Officer, Mr. Herbert Atuheire, for their invaluable guidance and support throughout my tenure in Manafwa. Their Leadership and mentorship have been instrumental in shaping my work, and I am grateful for their trust and Confidence in me .

Sincerely,

✍🏿.

Rotarian Kagenyi Lukka.

Incoming Deputy RCC, Kawempe Division